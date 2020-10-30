Hundreds of Protesting Armenian Americans Call on Musk to Halt Launch of Turkish Satellite

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hundreds of representatives of the Armenian diaspora in the United States have gathered outside SpaceX headquarters in the city of Hawthorne located in the state of California to protest the November launch of the Turkish satellite amid the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Los Angeles-based KTLA broadcaster reported.

"SpaceX is about to launch a satellite for Turkey that has certain cutting edge technology that can be used in wartime for more pinpoint accuracy, for more specific types of attacks", protest organiser Fred Tatlyan said, as quoted by the media outlet.

Armenian Americans have appealed to the SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, asking him to call off the satellite launch for the Turkish government, which is openly supporting Azerbaijan in its confrontation with Armenia over the disputed breakaway Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh.

"I've always looked up to Elon Musk. So I'm not here to bash him just yet. But I would hope his morale kicks in and he's on the right side of history right now", Tatlyan added.

Smoke rises after the recent shelling, in Stepanakert, the self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh. The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh escalated on September 27, when Yerevan and Baku accused each other of provoking military hostilities.

The protest comes amid resumed hostilities in the long-lasting Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. In late September, Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other of starting the military action. The international community strongly condemned the escalation and called on parties to settle the differences via dialogue, however, Turkey has pledged its full support for Azerbaijan.

Yerevan also accused Turkey of sending mercenaries from Syria to Karabakh and stated that Turkish aircraft are directly participating in the conflict, however, the Turkish authorities refuted the accusations.

According to Armenian PM Pashinyan, Ankara is continuing its "genocidal policies", referring to the 1915 genocide, which Turkey denies.

Since the outbreak of hostilities on 27 September, Armenian communities across the world have been holding peaceful demonstrations calling on the international community to recognise Nagorno-Karabakh as an independent nation in order to restore peace in the region.