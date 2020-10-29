Azerbaijani Foreign Minister: Turkey’s Position on Karabakh Based on International Law

MOSCOW (Sputnik), Ksenia Shakalova - Turkey's position on the Karabakh conflict settlement is based on the norms of international law, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said.

"Turkey’s position on the conflict settlement is based on the norms and principles of international law, including the Helsinki Final Act. Turkey supports the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders, as a key factor of durable peace, security and stability in the region", the minister said.

He continued on by saying that Azerbaijan has intelligence about militants from the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and Armenian nationals from European and Middle East countries fighting on Armenia’s side in Karabakh.

Foreign Fighters Helping in Conflict

However, he rejected claims that foreign fighters are helping Azeri forces in the conflict.

"The story of foreign fighters or Syrian militants, as you name them, is a clear case of disinformation spread by some countries. So far, there was not a single [piece of] evidence from those who spread these fake news", the minister noted.

Azerbaijan is fully capable of protecting its interests on its own, the minister added.

"No external forces, including irregular groups, are needed to protect the territorial integrity of our country", Bayramov continued.

According to the foreign minister, Armenia is not interested in finding a political solution to the ongoing hostilities.

"Apparently Armenia is not interested in the negotiated settlement of the conflict. Its Prime Minister [Nikol Pashinyan] clearly stated that there is no diplomatic solution to the conflict. Their ultimate objective is to consolidate the status quo based on occupation", Bayramov said.

French President Emmanuel Macron said in early October that 300 Syrian militants had been sent to Baku via the Turkish city of Gaziantep. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said in mid-October that Russia was raising the issue of foreign mercenaries in Karabakh in its talks with Turkey.

Ceasefire Verification Mechanism Alone Not Enough for Peace

Bayramov further elaborated that the ceasefire verification mechanism cannot ensure peace in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, which is only achievable upon the withdrawal of the Armenian forces.

"Ceasefire is not a settlement of the conflict, and no verification mechanisms can replace the durable solution to the conflict. To ensure peace in the region we need to eliminate the fact of occupation. Armenian forces must withdraw from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, as it was clearly demanded by the respective UNSC resolutions back in 1993", Bayramov said.

He also stated that the presence of military observers in the Karabakh region makes sense only if Armenia commits to withdrawing its forces.

"Establishment of a ceasefire monitoring mechanism must be synchronised with the settlement process. Otherwise, in the absence of concrete commitment by Armenia on withdrawal of its forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, the monitors would simply serve to consolidate the situation based on the occupation", the minister said.

According to Bayramov, the ceasefire implementation would require "a firm commitment by Armenia to respect its obligations and start withdrawing its armed forces from the Azerbaijani territories".

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated on 14 October that Russian military observers should be present in the Nagorno-Karabakh region to ensure the implementation of the ceasefire on the line of contact as it was agreed during talks in Moscow, yet the final decision on their deployment should be left with Yerevan and Baku.

Armed hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh, an Armenian-populated enclave inside Azerbaijan which exercises de facto independence, have been ongoing since 27 September. Three internationally-brokered humanitarian ceasefires had been announced since then, but the warring sides have accused each other of breaching all three mere minutes after they took effect.