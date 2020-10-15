PM Pashinyan: Armenia's 'Red Line' is Nagorno-Karabakh's Right to Self-Determination

"There is such a line, and this line is the right to self-determination of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh. And at all times, Armenia was ready for such a compromise. And the most famous initiative is the Kazan initiative when Armenia was ready for a specific compromise. But Azerbaijan refused to sign these agreements because Azerbaijan did not want and does not want to accept the right to self-determination of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh. And the right to self-determination of Nagorno-Karabakh is for us a 'red line' we cannot step over," Pashinyan said in a parallel interview among the Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders with Rossiya Segodnya International News Agency Director General Dmitry Kiselev.
