Register
16:33 GMT28 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Antifa, Conservative Protests in Portland Turn Violent, Assaulting Police Officers

    Post-Election 'Apocalypse', Biden's Impeachment & Trump's 2024 Run Can't be Ruled Out, Journo Says

    © Photo : Dave Killen's Twitter
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107610/20/1076102002_0:62:1200:737_1200x675_80_0_0_d2b96abc7632774ae7afb662264a556b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202010281080900969-post-election-apocalypse-bidens-impeachment--trumps-2024-run-cant-be-ruled-out-journo-says/

    While social tensions are growing high in the US with less than a week remaining before Election Day, it is unlikely that the situation will calm down after 3 November, says US journalist Max Parry, commenting on the GOP's threat to impeach Joe Biden if he wins and Steve Bannon's prediction that Trump may run again in 2024 if he loses.

    On 26 October, protests erupted in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, hours after the police shot down Walter Wallace Jr., a 27-year old black man armed with a knife. As a result, at least 30 law enforcement officers were injured, five police vehicles vandalised, and multiple businesses across the city looted.

    Meanwhile, on the US western coast, Portland Police Association President Daryl Turner called upon Mayor Ted Wheeler on Monday to "stand up and publicly support" cops who are dealing with months-long unrest in the city: "On almost a nightly basis for the past five months, members of the [Rapid Response Team] RRT have been on the front lines of keeping our city safe as many protest events have escalated into lawless riots filled with looting, arson, property damage, physical violence, and even murder," Turner wrote in an open letter on Facebook.

    Fears are growing that the situation could aggravate even further after the election: according to KATU 2 ABC Portland's businesses are bracing for the potential spike in vandalism and violence following 3 November.

    'Chaos and Disorder' in Post-Election America

    "In my view, it is almost certainly guaranteed for there to be mass protests, riots and overall social unrest, including clashes between opponents and supporters of Donald Trump, following the election, regardless of the outcome," says American independent journalist Max Parry.

    He highlights that the circumstances in which this particular election is taking place are "extraordinary and ripe for potential violence, given the ongoing pandemic, subsequent economic devastation and the already-ongoing protests and civil unrest since late May".

    ​"From Portland to Boston, we have seen clashes between left-wing activists and Trump supporters in recent months," the journalist stresses. "Gun sales and FBI background checks are also at record highs and we have seen heavily armed demonstrations, by both antifa and right-wing militias, in cities from Louisiana to Michigan."

    ​To add to the controversy, both presidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump have repeatedly suggested the other is attempting to rig the vote. Therefore it is highly plausible that the legitimacy of the result will be challenged by either side after 3 November, according to Parry, who expects that the outcome could be debated in court for weeks or even months, "which would be the perfect recipe for chaos and disorder". 

    While law enforcement officers may back Trump during a potential post-election havoc – given the apparently "cosy relationship between pro-Trump militias and the police during the recent protests",  it is no secret that the president has been in a continuous battle with the national security bureaucracy his entire first term, according to Parry.

    "This means it is also possible that that we could see more incidents of domestic terrorism like the alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer that was thwarted by the FBI, which may turn out to be a sting operation given we already know there were several informants and undercover federal agents used in the case," the journalist presumes, adding that he does not rule that "if the FBI has a vested interest in undermining Trump, it could engineer these kind of incidents to do so".
    U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks during a voter mobilization event at the Michigan State Fairgrounds in Novi, Michigan, October 16, 2020.
    © REUTERS / TOM BRENNER
    U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks during a voter mobilization event at the Michigan State Fairgrounds in Novi, Michigan, October 16, 2020.

    Impeachment for President Joe Biden

    While it appears that neither Trump nor Biden's victory is likely to bring immediate solace to the nation, the ongoing exposure of "pay-to-play" schemes allegedly involving the Democratic presidential nominee and his son are unlikely to go anywhere after Election Day either. On 14 October, The New York Post started publishing emails, pictures and messages allegedly coming from Hunter Biden laptop's hard drive, obtained by ex-New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

    Following the expose which was suppressed by Facebook and Twitter and largely silenced by the US left-leaning mainstream media, Hunter Biden's former business associates, Bevan Cooney and Tony Bobulinski provided further details about Joe Biden's alleged role in his son's international business network. Speaking to Tucker Carlson on Tuesday, Bobulinski noted that he can bring in some pieces to the puzzle outlined in the September 2020 Senate report about the Bidens' financial operations.

    ​One might ask whether the GOP would move further and try to impeach Joe Biden in case he wins, as Republican Senator Joni Ernst warned in February 2020 in his interview with Bloomberg.

    "Given how low the bar has been set to impeach a president in the wake of Trump's senate trial where he was acquitted in January, and that Biden himself openly boasted of committing the exact same offence of which Trump was accused only implicitly in threatening to withhold aid to the Ukraine, it is almost guaranteed that the Republicans would have grounds to undergo the same process to indict Biden in the event that he is elected," says Parry.

    In his view, the emails published by The New York Post "clearly reveal the quid pro quo, influence peddling and profiteering that went on when Biden was vice-president".

    "There is an abundance of evidence in comparison with the impeachment of Trump which proceeded on the basis of a transcript from a single phone call, where no compensation was offered and any wrongdoing dubious at best," the journalist underscores.

    However, it all depends on whether the Republicans retain the Senate and/or take back Congress, "otherwise an impeachment trial may be dead in the water like the Democrats impeachment of Trump anyway", according to the journalist.

    Will Trump Run in 2024 if He Loses in 2020?

    Even if Donald Trump loses the November vote to Joe Biden, he will be back for more in 2024, said former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon in a 19 October interview with The Australian. "I’ll make this prediction right now: if for any reason the election is stolen from or in some sort of way Joe Biden is declared the winner, Trump will announce he’s going to run for re-election in 2024," Bannon told the newspaper.

    "It's possible considering most regard the outcome of the 3 November vote as a toss-up where the outcome will be heavily disputed and the loser may desire a rematch," Parry believes.

    ​However, one have to bear in mind that in 2024 Donald Trump will be 78: "Even with his impressive ability to host multiple rallies per day on the campaign trail at 74 years of age and his relative agility in comparison with Biden, he has still shown some signs of wear and tear with the stress of the presidency," the journalist says.

    Still, nothing is written in the tablets of stone when it comes to Trump, so only time will tell how the situation will unfold, he concludes. 

    Related:

    Twitter, Facebook Chose Poorly in Blocking Access to Hunter Biden Email Story
    Trump 2020 Website Hacked, Campaign Now Working With Law Enforcement
    'Socialist Agenda' and 'Sham Impeachment': Melania Trump Savages Dems, Joe Biden at Campaign Event
    Tags:
    impeachment, Steve Bannon, Hunter Biden, US Election 2020, Antifa, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania host a Halloween event at the White House in Washington, US, 25 October 2020.
    Unicorns, Skeletons and Superheroes: Halloween at the White House
    Moderator Agitator
    Moderator Agitator
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse