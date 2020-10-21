Register
09:14 GMT21 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Vice President-elect, Sen. Joe Biden, D-Del., left, stands with his son Hunter during a re-enactment of the Senate oath ceremony, Tuesday, 6 January 2009, in the Old Senate Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington

    The Bidens May Pose 'Security Problem' to US & Hunter Was Likely Used as 'Bagman', Analyst Says

    © AP Photo / Charles Dharapak
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107705/37/1077053767_0:424:2131:1623_1200x675_80_0_0_28ad4a38c44e168d0397940a6d8b1d1b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202010211080832953-the-bidens-may-pose-security-problem-to-us--hunter-was-likely-used-as-bagman-analyst-says/

    Following the release of the Hunter Biden exposés, President Trump publicly lashed out at the Bidens, calling them an "organised crime family" and called upon the FBI and DoJ to investigate the matter. Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel has weighed up the accusations put forward against the Bidens.

    Donald Trump has hit the war path this October, announcing a massive declassification of all materials concerning the FBI's Russiagate investigation and Hillary Clinton's private email server scandal. However, it now appears that it was just an appetiser before the publication of a series of The New York Post's bombshell reports about the Biden family, which was followed by announcements that more emails and documents from other sources are likely to come out soon.

    'Joe Biden's Family is Compromised'

    "As a guess, surfacing anti-Biden evidence during these crucial weeks is a further effort to demotivate already lukewarm, remaining support for the team Trump needs to beat on 3 November 2020," says Wall Street analyst and investigative journalist Charles Ortel, touching upon the sudden shift of Trump's focus. "Afterwards, win or lose, Trump still can focus with John Durham, Mike Pompeo and others on draining the swamp and on prosecuting Obamagate malefactors."

    The Trump campaign remains in high gear, selling a positive message for America under Trump, and contrasting that likely future with the grim outlook under Biden, or worse under Biden and a Democrat-run House and Senate, the analyst presumes. He also cites the fact that former White House strategist Steve Bannon, who is believed to have played a crucial role in Trump's 2016 campaign, "has come out from the shadows to pound the Bidens and others".

    During his Friday interview with One America News (OAN), Steve Bannon opined that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's family poses a security threat, judging from the explosive information that emerged last week and other potential evidence which is going to come out.

    "Today Biden and the family are not just grifters and Joe Biden is not just a liar: this is a national security problem," Bannon said. "Joe Biden's family is compromised. I don't think Joe Biden can get a security clearance right now, a confidential security clearance… I don't know how he could possibly be a commander-in-chief."

    Normally, gaining top security clearances in the United States means making truthful disclosures concerning finances and any arrangements that close family members may have with foreign powers, explains Charles Ortel.

    "It seems likely that Joe Biden has allowed his public offices to be sold to benefit hostile parties for substantial sums during many years. On its own, this seems like a host of serious crimes, worthy of stiff punishment," the Wall Street analyst presumes, adding that he shares Steve Bannon's concerns.

    The Bidens' Record: 'A Perfect RICO Case'?

    It is not surprising that Rudolph Giuliani is leading the effort aimed at exposing what appears to be Joe and Hunter Biden's "pay-to-play" scheme, according to Ortel. The crux of the matter is that Giuliani, Trump's attorney and ex-New York mayor, came to prominence in the 1980s as the city's most effective prosecutor. While serving as a US attorney for the Southern District of New York, he cracked down on the city's organised crime families, successfully prosecuting leaders of New York’s mafia clans under the federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations Act (RICO) as well as high-profile political corruption and Wall Street crimes.

    ​"Rudy Giuliani, decades ago, pioneered use of the RICO statute to bring fraudsters and other hardened criminals to justice," says Ortel, a life-long New Yorker. "Many of these cases were complex, but Rudy won great victories against long odds. President Trump has known Rudy well for years and tapped him to be one of his personal attorneys so he has great confidence in him, deservedly so."

    In his 16 October Common Sense podcast, Giuliani highlighted that "the thirty years of the Biden family selling public office, and many other crimes, makes a perfect RICO case".

    'Strange Business History'

    Having examined the documents found on Hunter Biden's laptop, Giuliani suggested that Joe Biden apparently used his son as a "bagman" who gave him up to 50% of monies received from high profile foreign individuals Hunter got acquainted with while travelling with his father on Air Force Two.

    ​"As I understand the scheme, Hunter was indeed the bag man", Ortel notes. "Apparently Hunter may have covered expenses for his father and wider family and given 50% of his salary to Joe, an arrangement that does not appear to be evident in Joe Biden's personal income tax returns, itself a major tax problem."

    "In addition to the above annual payments, it seems that Hunter may have disguised economic interests to be derived by his father by parking them 'for the big guy'," the analyst suggests. "We do not yet know the precise legal nature of such interests but I imagine they likely were akin to owning equity stakes in one or more ventures."

    Yet another matter worthy examination are the Bidens' nonprofits, according to Ortel, who has been investigating charity frauds for the last several years. One of them, the Biden Cancer Initiative, was kicked off in 2017 and abruptly shut down in summer 2019. According to Joe Schoffstall of The Washington Free Beacon, "one of several nonprofits Joe Biden created following his tenure in the White House, the Biden Cancer Initiative, paid top executives lavishly, with salaries comprising nearly 65 percent of its total expenditures" while that was "well above the 25 percent charity watchdogs recommend nonprofits spend on administrative overhead and fundraising costs combined".

    Roughly a year ago, Politico's Ben Schreckinger drew attention to the fact that over Joe Biden's decades in office, his family's fortunes "have closely tracked his political career" in an opinion piece titled "The Biden family’s strange business history".

    ​Ortel believes that given the FBI, the Department of Justice (DoJ) and the Internal Revenue Service's (IRS) silence with regard to the latest and previous exposures concerning the Bidens and other prominent American political families, they are all still in the "protection" business shielding the powerful and the rich from potential prosecutions.

    "Should he win re-election, President Trump must clean house as rigorously as he can at these bureaucracies," the Wall Street analyst stresses. 

    Related:

    Trump Urges His Attorney General to Launch Probe Into 'Major Corruption' of Biden Family
    FBI Has Hunter Biden Laptop, Does Not Believe Emails Tied to Russia, Report Suggests
    Are Hunter Biden Bombshell Emails Real & Did Rupert Murdoch Give a Nod to the Expose's Publication?
    Tags:
    The New York Post, Rudy Giuliani, 2020 election, Burisma, leaked emails, Hunter Biden, Joe Biden, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Pin-Up Guidelines for Those Staying at Home Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
    Pin-Up Guidelines for Those Staying at Home Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
    Dumb & Trumper
    Dumb & Trumper
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse