The Bidens May Pose 'Security Problem' to US & Hunter Was Likely Used as 'Bagman', Analyst Says

Following the release of the Hunter Biden exposés, President Trump publicly lashed out at the Bidens, calling them an "organised crime family" and called upon the FBI and DoJ to investigate the matter. Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel has weighed up the accusations put forward against the Bidens.

Donald Trump has hit the war path this October, announcing a massive declassification of all materials concerning the FBI's Russiagate investigation and Hillary Clinton's private email server scandal. However, it now appears that it was just an appetiser before the publication of a series of The New York Post's bombshell reports about the Biden family, which was followed by announcements that more emails and documents from other sources are likely to come out soon.

'Joe Biden's Family is Compromised'

"As a guess, surfacing anti-Biden evidence during these crucial weeks is a further effort to demotivate already lukewarm, remaining support for the team Trump needs to beat on 3 November 2020," says Wall Street analyst and investigative journalist Charles Ortel, touching upon the sudden shift of Trump's focus. "Afterwards, win or lose, Trump still can focus with John Durham, Mike Pompeo and others on draining the swamp and on prosecuting Obamagate malefactors."

The Trump campaign remains in high gear, selling a positive message for America under Trump, and contrasting that likely future with the grim outlook under Biden, or worse under Biden and a Democrat-run House and Senate, the analyst presumes. He also cites the fact that former White House strategist Steve Bannon, who is believed to have played a crucial role in Trump's 2016 campaign, "has come out from the shadows to pound the Bidens and others".

During his Friday interview with One America News (OAN), Steve Bannon opined that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's family poses a security threat, judging from the explosive information that emerged last week and other potential evidence which is going to come out.

"Today Biden and the family are not just grifters and Joe Biden is not just a liar: this is a national security problem," Bannon said. "Joe Biden's family is compromised. I don't think Joe Biden can get a security clearance right now, a confidential security clearance… I don't know how he could possibly be a commander-in-chief."

Normally, gaining top security clearances in the United States means making truthful disclosures concerning finances and any arrangements that close family members may have with foreign powers, explains Charles Ortel.

"It seems likely that Joe Biden has allowed his public offices to be sold to benefit hostile parties for substantial sums during many years. On its own, this seems like a host of serious crimes, worthy of stiff punishment," the Wall Street analyst presumes, adding that he shares Steve Bannon's concerns.

The Bidens' Record: 'A Perfect RICO Case'?

It is not surprising that Rudolph Giuliani is leading the effort aimed at exposing what appears to be Joe and Hunter Biden's "pay-to-play" scheme, according to Ortel. The crux of the matter is that Giuliani, Trump's attorney and ex-New York mayor, came to prominence in the 1980s as the city's most effective prosecutor. While serving as a US attorney for the Southern District of New York, he cracked down on the city's organised crime families, successfully prosecuting leaders of New York’s mafia clans under the federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations Act (RICO) as well as high-profile political corruption and Wall Street crimes.

FEDERAL CRIMES Uncovered In Biden Hard Drive



Rudy Giuliani’s analysis, here: https://t.co/2WDqpnvx1F pic.twitter.com/oJttd9s8fM — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) October 17, 2020

​"Rudy Giuliani, decades ago, pioneered use of the RICO statute to bring fraudsters and other hardened criminals to justice," says Ortel, a life-long New Yorker. "Many of these cases were complex, but Rudy won great victories against long odds. President Trump has known Rudy well for years and tapped him to be one of his personal attorneys so he has great confidence in him, deservedly so."

In his 16 October Common Sense podcast, Giuliani highlighted that "the thirty years of the Biden family selling public office, and many other crimes, makes a perfect RICO case".

'Strange Business History'

Having examined the documents found on Hunter Biden's laptop, Giuliani suggested that Joe Biden apparently used his son as a "bagman" who gave him up to 50% of monies received from high profile foreign individuals Hunter got acquainted with while travelling with his father on Air Force Two.

#CrookedJoeBiden used his addicted son to be his bagman and required him to give him 50% of the bribes he collected.



What kind of father does this?



And why is the Swamp Media covering it up so you, the American people, don’t get this information? — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) October 20, 2020

​"As I understand the scheme, Hunter was indeed the bag man", Ortel notes. "Apparently Hunter may have covered expenses for his father and wider family and given 50% of his salary to Joe, an arrangement that does not appear to be evident in Joe Biden's personal income tax returns, itself a major tax problem."

"In addition to the above annual payments, it seems that Hunter may have disguised economic interests to be derived by his father by parking them 'for the big guy'," the analyst suggests. "We do not yet know the precise legal nature of such interests but I imagine they likely were akin to owning equity stakes in one or more ventures."

Yet another matter worthy examination are the Bidens' nonprofits, according to Ortel, who has been investigating charity frauds for the last several years. One of them, the Biden Cancer Initiative, was kicked off in 2017 and abruptly shut down in summer 2019. According to Joe Schoffstall of The Washington Free Beacon, "one of several nonprofits Joe Biden created following his tenure in the White House, the Biden Cancer Initiative, paid top executives lavishly, with salaries comprising nearly 65 percent of its total expenditures" while that was "well above the 25 percent charity watchdogs recommend nonprofits spend on administrative overhead and fundraising costs combined".

Roughly a year ago, Politico's Ben Schreckinger drew attention to the fact that over Joe Biden's decades in office, his family's fortunes "have closely tracked his political career" in an opinion piece titled "The Biden family’s strange business history".

BREAKING: @RudyGiuliani announces he has turned over Hunter Biden hard drive to Delaware State Police due to pictures of underage girls and inappropriate text messages — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 20, 2020

​Ortel believes that given the FBI, the Department of Justice (DoJ) and the Internal Revenue Service's (IRS) silence with regard to the latest and previous exposures concerning the Bidens and other prominent American political families, they are all still in the "protection" business shielding the powerful and the rich from potential prosecutions.

"Should he win re-election, President Trump must clean house as rigorously as he can at these bureaucracies," the Wall Street analyst stresses.