Netizens Slam Facebook’s ‘Woke Police’ For Banning Babylon Bee Satire on Grilling of Judge Barrett

Facebook has removed an article published by the conservative satirical site The Babylon Bee, mocking the grilling that Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett came under from Hawaii's Democratic Senator Mazie Hirono during last week's confirmation hearing.

Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon slammed the decision by the social media giant, revealing on Twitter the heated debate the satirical piece had triggered.

So after a manual review, Facebook says they stand by their decision to pull down this article and demonetize our page. I'm not kidding. They say this article "incites violence." It's literally a regurgitated joke from a Monty Python movie!https://t.co/U9B6tTOj6N — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) October 20, 2020

​Dillon wrote that after a “manual review”, Facebook refused to budge and claimed that the article 'incites violence'.

The bemused Babylon Bee boss questioned how their story could be slammed and a threat issued to “demonetise their page” over what was in fact a “regurgitated joke from a Monty Python movie", specifically the 1975 British comedy classic Monty Python and the Holy Grail.

In what universe does a fictional quote as part of an obvious joke constitute a genuine incitement to violence? How does context not come into play here? They're asking us to edit the article and not speak publicly about internal content reviews. Oops, did I just tweet this? — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) October 20, 2020

The piece was sparked by the questioning that Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney was subjected to by Hawaii's junior senator Mazie Hirono. Hirono had asked Barrett if she had ever "sexually assaulted" anyone, as well as reprimanding her for using the term "sexual preference" to describe the LGBTQ community. Barrett had apologised for the latter.

The Bee's satirical report stated that after two days of the confirmation hearing, during which the judge responded to questions with ease, suspicions grew on Capitol Hill that Amy Coney Barrett “might be a practitioner of the dark arts".

The Bee then fictitiously quoted the Hawaii senator as saying:

"Oh, she's a witch alright, just look at her! Just look at the way she's dressed and how she's so much prettier and smarter than us! She's in league with Beelzebub himself, I just know it! We must burn her!"

According to the piece, Hirono "then pulled a live duck out of a massive burlap sack next to her and announced: 'In addition to being a Senator, I am also quite wise in the ways of science. Everyone knows witches burn because they are made of wood. I think I read that somewhere. Wood floats, and so do ducks-- so logically, if Amy Coney Barrett weighs as much as this duck I found in the reflection pool outside, she is a witch and must be burned.'"

In an attached photoshopped image, published by the website, Hirono was shown with a duck by her side.

While there has not been any official comment from Facebook, Dillon went on a tirade against the company’s failure to appreciate a “fictional quote as part of an obvious joke”, adding that there was a deliberate unwillingness to take the context into consideration.

He also claimed that Facebook had asked the site to edit the article and not speak publicly about internal content reviews.

Many disbelieving Twitter users echoed the website CEO’s sentiments in their comments, adding that the generation of “manual reviewers” had not been born yet when the Monty Python movie was made.

