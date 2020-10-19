Register
18:48 GMT19 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Facebook logo is seen on a screen in this picture taken 2 December 2019.

    Belgian MEP Banned by Facebook, Says Social Media Companies Evolved Into 'Censorship Machines'

    © REUTERS / JOHANNA GERON
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/19/1080565766_0:316:3077:2047_1200x675_80_0_0_641b7544a5cca8c5b50d81a915d1b4f6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202010191080819126-belgian-mep-banned-by-facebook-says-social-media-companies-evolved-into-censorship-machines/

    Facebook’s decision to block the account of a right-wing EU Parliament member Tom Vandendriessche, who represents Vlaams Belang, a Flemish nationalist right-wing political party, has caused outrage among his supporters.

    According to Vandendriessche, who called the ban “a disgrace”, he’s planning to raise the issues of social media censorship on the floor of the European Parliament.

    Sputnik: Facebook “locked” you out of your personal account after you shared with your followers the story of a recent terrorist act in the outskirts of Paris. What was the reason behind the ban and what was your reaction to it?

    Tom Vandendriessche: On Friday there was an Islamist attack in France, where a teacher was beheaded by a Chechen Muslim extremist, who was in France under asylum, by the way. And on Saturday I posted an image of this teacher to remember him, and to voice my point of view. And I also added a blurred image of his beheading, which I saw on Facebook, so it wasn’t a picture from me, and this picture is still on Facebook.

    French President Emmanuel Macron arrives to visit the scene of a stabbing attack in the Paris suburb of Conflans St Honorine, France, October 16, 2020.
    © REUTERS / CHARLES PLATIAU
    Macron Calls Murder of History Teacher Terrorist Attack

    On Sunday I was notified that the content of that image, which was blurred, was “sensitive”, but later on I was told that I was blocked from posting anything for 30 days. So, I think this is a disgrace. It’s also discrimination. I did not get any notification explaining how I could appeal this decision. So, these are all fundamental rights, which are violated, I guess. I remember the horrible picture of the child Aylan [who drowned on the way to - Sputnik] the Greek islands – it was on social media and mainstream media for weeks. And my oldest son was as old as this poor child Aylan. It is a horrible image, as well as the image of the teacher, who was beheaded – is horrible. But we must see reality, and politicians – especially politicians, must be free to talk to their citizens about issues in our society, even if that is disturbing. This is also what the European Court has already said.

    Sputnik: You have more than 200,000 followers on Facebook. Many of them are Belgian voters, who cast their ballots for your party – Flemish Interest. By banning you from the network, does the Facebook suppress their online freedoms too?

    Tom Vandendriessche: I have more than 200 – it’s 215,000 Flemish people who are on my page – it’s the fourth or fifth-largest page in Flanders. So, it’s not only my right as a politician, or my civil right as a citizen, but also that of my fellow citizens – to express themselves on issues freely on the Facebook platform - I think this is really essential in a democracy. And what’s happening now, is that more and more citizens are silenced – and now even politicians. I think this is the first time a politician – an elected member of the European Parliament - has been blocked from communicating with his voters. So, this is really unbelievable, it’s a disgrace.

    Sputnik: You asked your followers to use Telegram instead of Facebook. But tech giants are known for buying smaller companies, so, it’s possible, that any independent messenger - not only Telegram - could be sold at some point to a bigger social media platform, which may lead to similar problems with censorship again. Your party - the Flemish Interest - has already condemned Facebook’s censorship in a recent statement. Does your group in the EU parliament have any initiatives when it comes to “safeguards” against online censorship?

    Tom Vandendriessche: Well, first of all, I think big tech companies, such as Facebook and Google – they are platforms, they do not have any editorial responsibilities. I believe that Government protects these big tech firms. Therefore they should have their platforms as open as possible. There is a big problem in our democracy: these big-tech platforms – they have a monopoly. There is no alternative for Facebook or Google, especially Facebook. There is a big problem for democracy if they can silence politicians and citizens. And there is no way to appeal this. I also think that there is a market dimension because of the scale of these organisations, these private companies. In a free market there is no alternative – they must be broken up, and I think my group is also in favour of that, breaking up these big tech companies because their market power is way too big, and we see these companies evolve into “censorship machines”. It’s very disturbing and it’s threatening our democracy.

    Editor's note:  According to Facebook's policy, any content that "glorifies violence or celebrates the suffering or humiliation of others" is removed from the platform with the exception of some graphic content that helps people raise awareness about these issues and which will be labelled with a warning.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    ban, censorship, Facebook
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Palestinian boy walks past street art showing a malevolent coronavirus, in Gaza city on 22 September 2020.
    Art Goes Viral: COVID-Themed Graffiti From Around the Globe
    Rock ‘n’ Rolling Case Total
    Rock ‘n’ Rolling Case Total
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse