Trump Claims Jesus Christ 'More Famous' Than Him

During a campaign rally in North Carolina on Thursday, US President Donald Trump touched, among other things, upon the issue of his popularity, admitting that he is not the most famous person in the world.
"Someone said to me the other day, 'you're the most famous person in the world by far.' I said, 'no, I'm not'... they said, 'who's more famous?' I said, 'Jesus Christ'", Trump said, prompting cheers from supporters.
POTUS noted that he is "not taking any chances", adding, "I'm not having any arguments — Jesus Christ!".
Donald Trump: Jesus Christ is the most famous person in the world! @realDonaldTrump #CatholicsforTrump pic.twitter.com/uJH5z3jAnR— Sachin Jose (@Sachinettiyil) October 15, 2020
"And let me look up and I'll say it's not even close", Trump said, as he looked to the sky.
Most netizens immediately drew parallels between the US president's remarks and those by John Lennon, who said during a 1966 interview that the Beatles are "more popular now" than Jesus Christ.
Geez, and I still thought it was still the Beatles. Good to know.— TomB (@athens481) October 15, 2020
Trump thinks he’s John Lennon now— ƉɅNIEL WRIGHŦ ✌🏼T-Minus 23 Days (@Daniel_P_Wright) October 15, 2020
John Lennon Stated The Same In The 20th Century....— leighrosalita🧚♀️ (@leighrosalita) October 15, 2020
John Lennon got slammed for saying the Beatles were as famous as JC. Wonder how people today are going to react to DT’s statement.— Polly T (@PollyT20) October 16, 2020
The US president spoke about a week after his third child Eric Trump praised his father for "saving Christianity" from Democrats.
"He's protected the Second Amendment, he's literally saved Christianity. I mean there's a full-out war on faith in this country by the other side. I mean, the Democratic Party, the far-left has become the party of the atheist. I mean, they want to attack Christianity, they want to close churches … they're totally fine keeping liquor stores open. But they want to close churches all over the country", the younger Trump said during a radio interview.
