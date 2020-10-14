Register
18:05 GMT14 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Donald Trump tosses face masks to the crowd as he takes the stage for a campaign rally, his first since being treated for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida, U.S., October 12, 2020.

    He's Back: Love Him or Hate Him, Trump Commands Support, Showing Passion & Confidence, Analysts Say

    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    142
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/0d/1080760556_0:133:3072:1861_1200x675_80_0_0_2ea22c09bd2373561b41803097e0e271.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202010141080770544-hes-back-love-him-or-hate-him-trump-commands-support-showing-passion--confidence-analysts-say/

    President Donald Trump has returned to the campaign trail a week after being discharged from the Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre. Political analyst Thomas Sutton and body language expert Allan Pease have analysed the president's latest performance in Florida, the first one since he contracted the coronavirus.

    On 12 October, the president held a rally in Sanford, Florida, while on Thursday, Trump will take part in an NBC News town hall event in Miami at the same time as Joe Biden has his own town hall gathering, which will be broadcast by ABC.

    Trump's Body Language Signals He's Confident & Happy to be Back

    Judging from Trump's Monday performance at a rally in Florida, he is projecting an aura of confidence and strength, says Thomas Sutton, a professor at Baldwin Wallace University in Ohio.

    "He is behind in the national polls and in several swing states critical to his re-election", the academic notes. "He believes he must get back out in public to rally his core supporters and dispel concerns about his health. Further, by campaigning actively, Trump is trying to marginalise the issue of how his administration is handling the coronavirus pandemic".

    During the Florida rally, President Trump stressed that he felt "powerful" and was no longer concerned about the possibility of contracting COVID-19 since he is now "immune" to the virus.

    "I’ll kiss everyone in that audience. I’ll kiss the guys and the beautiful women. Everyone. I’ll just give you a big fat kiss", Trump told his cheering supporters.

    ​The president's confidence was clearly manifested by his body language, highlights Allan Pease, a body language expert and the bestselling author of “The Definitive Book of Body Language”.

    "Love him or hate him, Trump connected with his audience during the 'MAGA' Rally in Florida by using all the right body language, including open palms, smiling, eye contact, and other gestures consistently congruent with his message", the expert explains. "Trump is telling his supporters that he’s back and he’s very, very happy about it. There is no question from his body language that Trump was in his element at the rally - he is relaxed and comfortable in front of the camera and a large crowd of his supporters".

    Body language makes up 60-80% of the impact of a message and Trump knows and masters this very well, according to Pease: "To his supporters, he conveys passion and confidence - standing with an open body, opening his arms and palms wide", the author notes. "He speaks from the heart and laughs as he makes fun of his opponent, Joe Biden".

    When making a strong point, Trump either bangs his hand down on the lectern or uses a modified version of finger pointing - the "OK" gesture where thumb and forefinger come together and the hand moves in time with the message, Pease says, adding that the president uses a finger point - a strong authoritative gesture - only when he’s referring to his opponent or the "fake news", after which he quickly returns to more positive message and open body language.

    "Throughout the rally, Trump’s body language is congruent with his message because he believes what he is saying", the expert stresses. "He loves what he’s doing and it shows in his smile and relaxed body language. Regardless of his political decisions, his appeal is that he is more animated and relatable than an average politician".
    Supporters cheer as President Donald Trump leaves a campaign rally at the Orlando Sanford International Airport Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Sanford, Fla.
    © AP Photo / John Raoux
    Supporters cheer as President Donald Trump leaves a campaign rally at the Orlando Sanford International Airport Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Sanford, Fla.

    Trump's Race Against the Clock

    The US president is campaigning in part by portraying Biden as weak and lacking stamina, and therefore must not appear to be weakened by the coronavirus, Thomas Sutton underscores.

    Earlier, the president declined to take part in a virtual debate with Biden, stressing that it would be "ridiculous" to "sit at a computer" to debate his opponent.

    A day after Trump returned from the hospital, the Democratic nominee told reporters that if the president still has COVID, they shouldn't have the debate that was initially scheduled to take place in Miami on 15 October. The debate commission decided to make the second event virtual, while Trump insisted on a postponement, offering to move the Miami debate to 22 October and the third contest from 22 October to 29 October. The Biden campaign protested, claiming that "Trump's erratic behaviour does not allow him to rewrite the calendar".

    "Biden used the opportunity to challenge Trump, reinforcing his message that Trump is disregarding basic safety precautions in dealing with the coronavirus, despite his having contracted the disease, along with his wife and over 30 of the White House staff", Sutton points out.

    However, before the Florida rally, White House physician Sean Conley asserted that Trump had been tested negative for the coronavirus: "I can share with you that he tested negative, on consecutive days, using the Abbot BinaxNOW antigen card", the doctor's statement said.

    With less than three weeks left before Election Day, the Trump campaign is racing against the clock, with many more events scheduled for this week in Pennsylvania, Iowa, North Carolina, and Wisconsin.

    ​Meanwhile, Trump is still trailing his Democratic rival in nationwide surveys. Last week, the "FiveThirtyEight" poll aggregator gave Trump a 14% chance of winning the vote versus an 86% chance for Biden, which triggered backlash from the president, who tweeted that the pollster had "got it so wrong". Four years ago, the same site gave Hillary Clinton a 71.4% chance of coming out on top, but missed the target.

    Related:

    Jazzed–up Trump vs Sleepy Joe: What POTUS’ Post-Covid Body Language Can Tell American Voters
    'Biden for Resident': Trump Trolls 'Sleepy Joe' Photoshopped Into Nursing Home
    Hot Thursday Night: Trump, Biden to Partake in Rivalling Town Halls After Cancellation of 2nd Debate
    Tags:
    Trump rally, rally, body language, coronavirus, COVID-19, 2020 election, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Gorkan Telci, of Southborough, Massachusetts pauses to consider where to aim his camera as the fall foliage on the eastern slope of Lower Wolfjaw Mountain in the Adirondacks leaves him spoilt for choice, Sunday, 27 September 2020.
    The Beauty of Autumn Around the World
    Sickening Smooch
    Sickening Smooch
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse