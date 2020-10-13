Register
14:28 GMT13 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this image from video, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during the third night of the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020

    Beware, Hillary! What Does Clinton Foundation Whistleblowers' Tax Court Win Mean for the Charity?

    © AP Photo /
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/06/1080688884_0:-1:2811:1582_1200x675_80_0_0_de2f98d40685478e69874748b498c394.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202010131080758185-beware-hillary-what-does-clinton-foundation-whistleblowers-tax-court-win-mean-for-the-charity/

    Clinton Foundation whistleblowers Lawrence W. Doyle and John F. Moynihan have scored their first victory in the litigation against the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel has explained what consequences it will have for the powerful political dynasty and its associates.

    On 8 October, US Tax Court Judge David Gustafson issued an opinion ruling that the IRS's Whistleblower Office (WBO) had "abused its discretion" in trying to dismiss "specific credible documentation" put forward by Doyle and Moynihan thus allowing the case against the Clintons' charities to go on.

    Investigators Doyle and Moynihan Raised the Red Flag

    Although the judge's opinion does not contain the target's name, one might immediately guess that it pertains to "The Clinton Foundation", based on publicly available evidence and common knowledge, notes Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel who has been looking into the charity's alleged fraud for several years.

    "Since March 2015, I have been patiently explaining that the Bill, Hillary & Chelsea Clinton Foundation must attempt to correct all of their historical filings going back to inception in 1997," says Ortel. "As I progressed in my work, I came to learn that the false and materially misleading public filings are the least of problems for this supposed charity. Under US law, only validly organised and operated organisations are allowed, normally, to obtain and retain exemption from taxes. The record is clear, and the IRS must understand by now that no Clinton 'charity' is an organisation."

    In August 2017, independent expert forensic investigators Doyle and Moynihan filed whistleblower submissions concerning the Clintons' charity with the IRS. However, in November 2018 they got a preliminary denial to their claim from the agency.

    On 13 December 2018, the independent investigators testified before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, shedding light on the Clinton Foundation's purported wrongdoings. They stated that having amassed approximately 100 exhibits in excess of 6,000 pages, they came to the conclusion that the charity did not operate as a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) organisation; made material misrepresentations to the IRS about its operations and entities; and acted as a foreign agent thus making its charitable tax-exempt protection void.

    Given all of the above, the whistleblowers suggested that the Clinton Foundation owes between $400 million and $2.5 billion in taxes and informed US lawmakers at that time that if the IRS refuses to consider their case they would appeal to the US Tax Court.

    Larry Doyle and John Moynihan
    © Photo : YouTube/OneyedSon
    Larry Doyle and John Moynihan

    What's Behind the IRS' Seeming Unwillingness to Chase the Clintons?

    "I think it is disappointing that the IRS would initially reject their whistleblower submission, and that the IRS Commissioner would argue for a summary dismissal before the Tax Court," Ortel points out. "But thank goodness the judge took the time required to evaluate evidence and evolution of the case as carefully as he seems to have done".

    Touching upon the IRS' handling of the case, the judge detailed mistakes in the filing of specific forms by the IRS' Criminal Investigation (CI) division and omissions in its conclusions.

    "Prompted by petitioners’ allegations – explicit and detailed, with names, dates, and locations – the WBO’s email put a single direct question to CI: 'Can you please confirm that IRS CI is not working with these [whistleblowers] on any investigation with these [target] entities?' CI’s reply was a non-answer that looks like it may have been a deliberate evasion: 'The claim was appropriately declined by criminal investigation'. But was CI 'working with' petitioners or not? CI did not say", Gustafson's opinion reads.

    Besides this, in 2018 the CI "had to be asked three times to complete its Form 11369 for this case, giving 'unacceptable' responses to the WBO and grousing that it’s 'somebody else’s job'", the judge pointed out.

    Commenting on the IRS's seeming unwillingness to instrumentalise the evidence collected by the whistleblowers in order to investigate the Clinton Foundation's alleged fraud, Ortel suggests that "the IRS, to date, has given passes to the Clintons, in part, because persons there gained useful leverage, possibly, and in part because the Clinton charity scandals touch the Bush family in that two Bush foundations partnered with supposed Clinton charities that Bush family lawyers should have known were frauds."

    "After years of stalling and abusing discretion to consider this matter, I hope the IRS will get back into the business of protecting the public from those who would lie under oath repeatedly and deceptively claim to run 'charities'", Ortel says.

    Clouds Have Grown Thicker on the Clintons' Horizon

    It is symbolic that the Clinton Foundation has been brought into the spotlight ahead of the 2020 election, according to the Wall Street analyst.

    "We are in the closing weeks before elections on 3 November 2020", he says. "In 2016, candidate Trump called out the Clinton Foundation and also called out the Deep State. Now, Clinton frauds, and conspiracies to obstruct their investigation must be exposed, and co-conspirators brought to justice".

    On 24 September, The New York Times unveiled that US Attorney John Durham, appointed by Attorney General William Barr to look into the handling of the Trump-Russia investigation, also sought information about the FBI's Clinton Foundation probe.

    Several days later, Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe wrote a letter to American lawmakers unveiling an alleged plan by Hillary Clinton and her aides to accuse Donald Trump of non-existent ties with Russia in order to divert the public opinion from her email scandal.

    American conservative pundits and watchdogs have long suspected that while serving as the US secretary of state, Hillary Clinton used the family's foundation as a "laundromat" in a broader "pay-to-play" scheme and used her unprotected private server in order to evade the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

    "I think the IRS should assess taxes, fines, and penalty interest against co-conspirators in this corrupt criminal scheme," Ortel insists. "Because so many wealthy persons are centrally involved, the IRS can potentially collect large sums just at a time when the government needs money to reduce operating deficits and accumulated debts."

    "Whether President Trump and others act before the looming election or wait, I am confident these whistleblowers and other concerned citizens will carry on to the bitter end", the Wall Street analyst concludes.

    Related:

    Trump's 'October Surprise'? Why Brennan's Memo on Clinton's Alleged Trump-Russia Plan is a Bombshell
    Pompeo Pushes to Release Clinton's Emails Before November Election
    Hillary Clinton Slams Trump’s ‘Failures’, Urges Pentagon Cuts to Face ‘Asymmetrical Threats’
    Tags:
    Internal Revenue Service (IRS), pay to play, 2020 election, email scandal, Hillary Clinton, The Clinton Foundation, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Gorkan Telci, of Southborough, Massachusetts pauses to consider where to aim his camera as the fall foliage on the eastern slope of Lower Wolfjaw Mountain in the Adirondacks leaves him spoilt for choice, Sunday, 27 September 2020.
    The Beauty of Autumn Around the World
    Pink Eyes & Houseflies
    Pink Eyes & Houseflies
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse