'How Do They Live There?': Netizens Pray For Louisiana as It Braces For Devastating Hurricane Delta

The hurricane comes amid this year’s Atlantic hurricane season, which has become the most active since 2005 with 25 storms. For Louisiana, this is set to be the sixth time that a hurricane or storm has hit the state this year.

Residents of Louisiana are bracing for the potentially devastating Hurricane Delta, which packs winds of 120 miles per hour (190 kmph). Local officials have ordered mandatory evacuations in several communities, including in Cameron Parish and Calcasieu Parish.

"We believe that there will be hurricane force winds and storm surge in southwest Louisiana in the area of our state that is least prepared to take it", Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said.

Those who were allowed to stay have been fortifying their homes and attaching wooden panels to windows and doors. Preparations for the hurricane have also been going on in Mississippi, Alabama, and Texas. Meteorologists say Delta has intensified to a Category 3 storm and is expected to bring winds, heavy rains, and a "life-threatening" surge to parts of the northern Gulf Coast. Officials have warned of a lot of debris falling. Meteorologists say they expect Delta to weaken after it moves inland, but warned that it will still be dangerous if it drops to a Category 2 storm.

Social media users have expressed support for people in the path of the storm.

Prayers for everyone in path of #HurricaneDelta2020 — Lynne Irwin (@LLynneIrwin) October 9, 2020​

Man, I don't know how they do it. I couldn't live there. Hopefully, no one is seriously injured. — Ian Strain (@Capricorn1309) October 9, 2020

​Others noted that Louisiana has still not recovered from Hurricane Laura, which claimed the lives of 30 people and caused more than $14 billion in damages.

This is very scary for Lake Charles. Blue tarps as far as the eye can see as the community continues to recovery from destructive Hurricane Laura. Delta looks to be taking a similar track toward landfall :( https://t.co/pmmYjxJqUL — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) October 8, 2020

My goodness, is this going to pummel everyone trying to recover from Laura?! That’s horrible. — Brandy (@votecumby) October 9, 2020

Others wondered whether people still did not believe in climate change after witnessing the most active Atlantic hurricane season since 2005, while also reminding residents who were ordered to evacuate to observe coronavirus measures.

I wonder how many people in the Lousiana, Texas, Mississippi, Alabama area have changed their minds about climate change... — SLO Nasty Woman 🌊 🌊🌊🇺🇸☮️✌🏻 (@LisaSmith93405) October 8, 2020

Make sure to not forget your mask — Tony Confer (@whodeysb09) October 9, 2020

​Still others tried to find someone to blame for the natural disaster.