North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Sends Message of Sympathy to President Trump

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has sent a message to US President Donald Trump, wishing him a quick recovery, KCNA reported on Friday.
"He [Kim] offered his sympathy to the president and the first lady. He sincerely hoped that they would be recovered as soon as possible. He hoped they will surely overcome it. He sent warm greetings to them", KCNA said.
Earlier, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro also sent his wishes of a speedy recovery to President Trump.
On Thursday evening, it became known that Trump's top advisor Hope Hicks has been infected with coronavirus, prompting the president and officials he has met with recently to conduct tests for COVID-19. Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who are next in line to fulfil presidential duties if Trump cannot, have tested negative for the disease.
Trump's physician said Friday that the president is fatigued but in good spirits. Trump has had to suspend his campaign events for now, but continues to work in quarantine.
