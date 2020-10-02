Video: Trump Thanks Supporters for Well Wishes in First Statement Since COVID-19 Diagnosis

"I want to thank everybody for the tremendous support," Trump said in the video posted on Twitter, which was filmed in the Oval Office. "I'm going to Walter Reed Hospital, I think I'm doing very well, but we're going to make sure that things work out. The first lady is doing very well. So thank you very much, I appreciate it, I will never forget it."
October 2, 2020
Two of those well-wishes came from his rival in the 2020 presidential election, Democratic nominee Joe Biden, and from Chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un, who once called Trump a "dotard," meaning an old person, especially one who has become physically weak or whose mental faculties have declined.
Earlier on Friday, the White House announced the Trumps were heading to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, for several days. The president maintains an extensive suite on the hospital campus that will allow him to continue to work while remaining close to medical staff. Donald and Melania are the only members of the family who have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
Sean P. Conley, the president's physician, reported Trump was taking an "antibody cocktail" and was suffering from fatigue and fever.
