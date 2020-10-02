White House: Trump to Stay at Military Hospital for ‘Next Few Days’ After COVID-19 Diagnosis

White House Press Secretary Kelly McEnany announced on Friday that Trump would be "working at the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days."
The president reportedly made the trip via Marine One, a specialized Sikorsky VH-3D Sea King helicopter.
Marine One about to land at the WH to transport the president to Walter Reed Medical Center pic.twitter.com/XwNAWaGxKU— Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) October 2, 2020
Early on Friday morning, 74-year-old Trump announced he and his wife, 50-year-old First Lady Melania Trump, had tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 after Hope Hicks, a close adviser to the president, also tested positive.
According to his personal physician, Trump is suffering from fever and fatigue, while Melania is presenting very mild symptoms. The president is also taking an "antibody cocktail" along with several vitamin supplements.
The sprawling medical facility, formerly known as Bethesda Naval Hospital, sits across the street from the National Institutes for Health (NIH) campus, the US' nerve center for research into the respiratory illness. The hospital has taken care of several US presidents over the years, including Ronald Reagan, who temporarily passed his powers of office to his vice president, George H.W. Bush, in 1985 before receiving surgery to remove polyps from his colon.
