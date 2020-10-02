Register
    U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive ahead of their meeting with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, February 25, 2020

    Donald, Melania Trump Test Positive For COVID-19

    © AP Photo / Adnan Abidi
    Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump confirmed that senior aide Hope Hicks had been diagnosed with COVID-19, and that he will quarantine together with his wife, Melania, until getting the results of their own tests.

    Donald Trump has taken to Twitter to announce that he and the First Lady of the United States, Melania, have tested positive for the coronavirus.

    Trump's physician Sean Conley said that both the president and his wife feel fine and will stay in the White House while recovering from COVID-19. The doctor also believes that Trump will be able to perform his presidential duties despite the disease.

    "The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence. The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country's greatest medical professionals and institutions. Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying our his duties without disruption while recovering," Sean Conley said in a statement, released by the White House.

    Once the news broke, the White House announced that it has removed the Florida campagn trip, slated for Friday, from Trump's schedule.

    Melania Trump also sent out a tweet to confirm that they are "feeling good" and that she has postponed all upcoming events as well.

    The announcement comes shortly after he stated that they would self-isolate until getting the results of their coronavirus tests following confirmation that senior aide Hope Hicks had tested positive for the virus.

    "So she did test positive. She's a hard worker. She wears masks a lot but she tested positive", Trump told Fox News in an interview. "I just went out with a test. First lady just went out with a test also".

    Previously, the White House issued a statement, stressing that POTUS "takes the health and safety of himself and everyone who works in support of him and the American people very seriously".

    “White House Operations collaborates with the Physician to the President and the White House Military Office to ensure all plans and procedures incorporate current CDC guidance and best practices for limiting COVID-19 exposure to the greatest extent possible both on complex and when the President is traveling”, White House spokesman Judd Deere stated.

    Hicks, who is one of Trump's closest aides, travelled with him on Air Force One to Cleveland, Ohio for the first presidential debate earlier this week.

    coronavirus, COVID-19, Donald Trump, Melania Trump
