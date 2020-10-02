Trump Confirms His Top Adviser Hope Hicks Tests Positive for COVID-19

A top adviser to Donald Trump has contracted the novel coronavirus, the president said on Thursday, adding that he and the First Lady are now being tested for COVID-19.
"So she did test positive. She's a hard worker. She wears masks a lot but she tested positive", Trump told Fox News in an interview. "I just went out with a test. First lady just went out with a test also".
Later, Trump tweeted that he and the First Lady Will have to remain in quarantine until getting their tests results.
Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020
The White House said in a statement earlier that the president "takes the health and safety of himself and everyone who works in support of him and the American people very seriously".
White House works to limit COVID-19 exposure “to the greatest extent possible” both on complex and when the president is traveling, spokesman Judd Deere says in a statement, without mentioning by name the aide who has coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/N0uA6wlyzs— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) October 2, 2020
Sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that there was no indication as to whether the president could have contracted the disease.
Hicks previously served as the spokesperson for Trump's 2016 election campaign.
