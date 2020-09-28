Ex-Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale Hospitalised After Threatening to Harm Himself - Reports

Brad Parscale, a former election campaign manager for Donald Trump, stepped down from his role in July 2020, substituted with former White House political director Bill Stepien, who is now leading the Trump 2020 re-election campaign.

On Sunday, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported that a former re-election campaign manager for US President Donald Trump, Brad Parscale, had been admitted to hospital after his wife called the police, saying that he came home brandishing loaded guns and threatening to harm himself.

According to the report, he willingly let police to detain him under the Florida's Baker Act that allows police to arrest a person that could potentially be a threat to others.

The police were called to a home in the 2300 block of Desota Drive in the Seven Isles community of Fort Lauderdale on Sunday, and records reportedly show that the house is owned by Bradley and Candice Parscale.

Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh commented on the incident, expressing a readiness of the Trump campaign to support him and accused Democrats of triggering the incident.

“Brad Parscale is a member of our family and we all love him. We are ready to support him and his family in any way possible", Murtaugh told ABC News in a statement. "The disgusting, personal attacks from the Democrats and disgruntled RINOs ["Republicans In Name Only"] have gone too far, and they should be ashamed of themselves for what they've done to this man and his family".

Parscale previously served as digital media director for the Donald Trump 2016 election campaign. He became Trump's top campaign manager in 2020, until July, when he was replaced by Bill Stepien. Currently, he has been a senior advisor for digital and data for Trump's 2020 campaign.