Verified Trouble: Twitter Hack, Mask Madness & Parscale Out

On today's episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talked about topics from the Twitter hack that struck high-profile accounts to whether masks are effective against COVID-19 to culture and name changes.

GUESTS

Robert Wenzel - Economist, Writer at EconomicPolicyJournal.com | Bay Area Update and Markets Watch

Dr. Bill Honigman - Emergency Room Doctor & Progressive Healthcare Activist | Bernie Sanders Dropping Out of the Race

Pat Ryan - AI Warfare Specialist

Brandy Louis Sims - Award-winning Sports Journalist with over 20 years of experience

In his first hour monologue, Jamarl discussed the new policy by the governor of Georgia that bans local municipalities from requiring citizens to wear masks, something that Jamarl considers a death sentence.

Then Shane and Jamarl spoke to economist Robert Wenzel, who pushed back on Jamarl's claim about the importance of masks and said that he has seen no hard science that proves their effectiveness. Wenzel said he had spoken to people like the mayor of San Francisco and had not heard any real evidence. Then they discussed the trillions of dollars in new debt that has been created by the COVID-19 crisis and how the inflation being caused is hidden because food prices are rising, while prices in other areas such as travel are lower.

In the second hour, Jamarl and Shane spoke with Dr. Bill Honigman, who said that he believes the COVID-19 crisis is a wake-up call on healthcare but that only the Democrat party is taking the crisis seriously by promoting "Medicare for All." Dr. Bill said he sees more Democrats getting on board and pointed out that the current Medicare for All bill has 19 cosponsors and no support from Republicans. As a former emergency room physician, Dr. Bill also admitted that he had actually underestimated the social impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and talked about how it's affecting California.

In the third hour, the hosts talked to AI Expert Pat Ryan, who explained how the high profile Twitter accounts such as those of Joe Biden, Bill Gates and Kanye West were compromised and used to get users to send bitcoin to a specific bitcoin account. Pat said that, although a good deal of Bitcoin was taken that way, it was not as much as reported. He also discussed some of the special privileges that "blue checkmark" accounts have and how those can be utilized.

Then they were joined by Brandi Louis Simms and they discussed the controversy surrounding the name change of the Washington Redskins NFL team and the controversy around Dan Snyder. They discussed conflicting polling data among Native Americans about whether the name was offensive.

