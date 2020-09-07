Register
21:03 GMT07 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    US President Donald Trump responds to The Atlantic story on his attitude on service members after stepping off Air Force One upon arrival at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on September 3, 2020.

    Trump Calls Bolton 'Jerk' for Discussing 'Love Letters' From North Korea's Kim With Press

    © AFP 2020 / MANDEL NGAN
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/04/1080368116_0:0:3073:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_dc8d2a40c5ccc876c86e3c40bd8659f7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202009071080393510-trump-calls-bolton-jerk-for-discussing-love-letters-from-north-koreas-kim-with-press/

    The publication of a tell-all book by the former Trump appointee came as a bombshell this summer, largely due to numerous claims made by its author, who repeatedly called his former boss unfit to be president.

    US President Donald Trump again blasted his former National Security Adviser, John Bolton, this time calling him a "jerk" over the latter's comments about POTUS's attitude toward North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un. In an interview with NPR given as a part of a promotional tour for his explosive memoir "The Room Where It Happened", Bolton alleged that Trump sees his relations with the DPRK chief as some kind of romance where the president gets to "break up with the girl first" if anything goes wrong.

    "Well, he said that he always, back in the day, as they say, he always wanted to be the one who broke up with the girl first. He used that to describe whether he would cancel the summit with Kim Jong-un first or whether we would risk the North Koreans cancelling it. I thought it was an insight into the president, candidly given, that showed how he approached this", Bolton said at the time.

    Now, several months later, Trump again brought up the comment by his former adviser, declaring that "Wacko John Bolton" is incorrect. Trump claimed he never treated his ties to the DPRK leader as "love", despite praising Kim Jong-Un for sending him "beautiful letters" and stating publicly at the time that they "fell in love".

    "Just heard that Wacko John Bolton was talking of the fact that I discussed “love letters from Kim Jong-Un” as though I viewed them as just that. Obviously, was just being sarcastic. Bolton was such a jerk!" Trump tweeted.
    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, center, and national security adviser John Bolton, right, listen as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the Office of Government Hall, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Hanoi
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Pompeo Slipped Note to Bolton Saying Trump 'Full of S***' During North Korea Summit, Tell-All Claims

    Despite achieving certain breakthroughs in US relations with the DPRK and its leader during a summit in Singapore, progress has since stalled following an unsuccessful summit in Hanoi, which ended prematurely due to the North Korean delegation leaving early. Trump blamed the fiasco on Bolton and his pressure on Pyongyang to ditch all nuclear weapons prior to negotiating terms of normalisation of ties and lifting sanctions. Trump hinted that the failure of his talks with the DPRK leader was one reason he fired his national security adviser.

    Related:

    'Get Him Out of Here': Trump Ordered UK Envoy's Ouster After Leaked Memos, Ex-Aide Bolton Claims
    Bolton Slams Trump's Middle East Policy, Says US Should Have Toppled Iranian Regime
    Ex-Aide Bolton Reveals What 'Froze Him to His Chair' During Trump-Putin Summit in Helsinki
    Trump Slams Bolton as 'One of the Dumbest People' Over Claims He 'Trusted' Putin
    Bolton Says Trump Could Pull US Out of NATO to Boost Campaign
    John Bolton: Trump Has No Right to Trigger 'Snapback' Iran Sanctions
    Bolton is Troubled By Trump’s Suggestion He Would Lose in Upcoming Election Only if It’s Rigged
    Tags:
    Kim Jong-un, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), US, Donald Trump, John Bolton
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The winner of the Miss MAXIM-2020 beauty and sexuality contest, Oktyabrina Maksimova (Veliky Novgorod) (C) and the finalists
    Sputnik's Best August Photos
    Vote Early, Vote Often
    Vote Early, Vote Often
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse