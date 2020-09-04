Trump Says He Turns Off TV When So-Called 'Russian Collusion' Mentioned, Calls Allegations Insane

Donald Trump said he turns off the TV when "Russian collusion" is mentioned, slamming the years-long accusations as madness and once again stressing it would be better to have good relations with foreign countries.
"It's good that I get along. If I get along with Russia, is that a good thing or a bad thing? I think it's a good thing", the president said during a meeting with his supporters in Pennsylvania.
Multiple media outlets have been engaged in the so-called "Russiagate" case for over three years, claiming that Trump was collaborating with Russia to win the 2016 election. In April 2019, Special Counsel Robert Mueller published a report which found insufficient evidence of collusion between the Kremlin and the Trump campaign in 2016, however, multiple journalists and politicians ignored the outcome, accusing Moscow of interfering in the American voting process, and calling Trump "a Russian agent".
