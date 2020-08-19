NY Times Reports on Alleged Ties Between 2016 Trump Campaign and Russia: Same Spin, Same Theme

On this episode of the Critical Hour, co-hosts Dr. Wilmer Leon and Garland Nixon talk to Mark Sleboda about the Tuesday report in the New York Times entitled "G.O.P.-Led Senate Panel Details Ties Between 2016 Trump Campaign and Russian Interference."

“A sprawling report released Tuesday by a Republican-controlled Senate panel that spent three years investigating Russia’s 2016 election interference laid out an extensive web of contacts between Trump campaign advisers and Russian government officials and other Russians, including some with ties to the country’s intelligence services,” the Times reported. Are the accusations accurate?

The Democrats kicked off their virtual nominating convention on Monday night. The evening was long on denunciations of US President Donald Trump and short on policy initiatives. What are we to make of this?

"The global chip and smartphone industries are bracing for serious disruption after the United States launched tougher sanctions against Huawei that some say could mean 'death' for the company," the Financial Times reported Tuesday. What’s going on here?

We've been discussing the election in Belarus for the past week or so. On Tuesday, the Financial Times and other sources reported that German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin had discussed the Belarusian election over the phone. Merkel's office said in a statement that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko should initiate a dialogue with the opposition. Is this significant, and why should it matter?

"A massive explosion on August 4 devastated Lebanon’s capital Beirut, killing more than 150 people, wounding thousands, leaving hundreds of thousands homeless, and ravaging a sizable chunk of the city," The Grayzone reported on August 13. What are the top 10 myths about Lebanon and its conflicts?

Google, Facebook, Twitter and other major tech companies are increasing censorship on their platforms, using the excuse of protecting their users to do so. What are we to make of this?

"The Trump regime is taking Huawei, TikTok and WeChat, three accomplished Chinese technology and social media companies, straight to the wall now, either banning them from the US market or, in the TikTok case, forcing its owner to sell its US assets to an American company," Patrick Lawrence wrote in Consortium News on Monday. "On Saturday President Donald Trump announced that there’s more of this coming." How concerned should we be?

US Immigrations and Customs Enforcement is spraying detained immigrants in California with HDQ Neutral, a dangerous, industrial-strength, disinfectant chemical, activists told The Independent last week. Will anyone be held accountable?

Guests:

Mark Sleboda - Moscow based international relations security analyst

Dr. Clarence Lusane - Author, professor and activist

Danny Haiphong - Author and contributor to the Black Agenda Report

Daniel Lazare - Investigative journalist and author of "The Velvet Coup"

Danny Sjursen - Retired US Army major and author of "Patriotic Dissent: America in the Age of Endless War"

Dave Lindorff - Journalist

Niko House - Political Activist, Independent Journalist, Podcaster

Patrick Lawrence - Writer, commentator, correspondent

