Trump Says Idea That Russia Wants Him to Win Re-Election Is Dems 'Misinformation Campaign'

Earlier this week, the New York Times reported that US intelligence agencies had told Trump that Russia planned to meddle in the 2020 election to help reelect him.

​WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump in a statement on Friday accused Democrats of waging a misinformation campaign by alleging that Russia favours him as a candidate in the upcoming US election.

Another misinformation campaign is being launched by Democrats in Congress saying that Russia prefers me to any of the Do Nothing Democrat candidates who still have been unable to, after two weeks, count their votes in Iowa. Hoax number 7! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 21, 2020

This comes following a report by the New York Times earlier this week which quoted several unnamed sources as saying that US intelligence agencies believed that Russia had been plotting to interfere in both the Democratic primaries and the 2020 general election in order to get Trump reelected.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refuted the claims as "paranoid" nonsense. "Unfortunately, we will see more and more of it as the election approaches," he said. ​

MORE TO FOLLOW