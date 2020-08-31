Register
11:39 GMT02 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Leelanau County Road Commissioner Tom Eckerle

    US Official Resigns From Elected Position Over Anti-Black Statements, Refuses to Apologize

    Twitter/Chad Livengood
    US
    Get short URL
    666
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/07/1080098574_0:-1:1201:675_1200x675_80_0_0_72b9037a7c97ee5c3698c1913c9943f8.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202008311080332201-us-official-resigns-from-elected-position-over-anti-black-statements-refuses-to-apologize-/

    While the US societal debate over the usage and definition of the N-word continues, Tom Eckerle, a road commissioner in Leelanau, Michigan, is refusing to apologize for his dehumanizing interpretation and usage of the racial slur, instead opting to resign from his county seat in the latest showing of his defiance.

    Sputnik reported earlier this month that moments before the beginning of a public county meeting on August 4, Eckerle was observed lashing out at a fellow commissioner who questioned his decision to not wear a mask.

    “Well this whole thing is because of them n****rs down in Detroit,” he said of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns and masking policies, according to local newspaper the Leelanau Enterprise.

    It’s worth noting that the road commissioner’s reported comments from the initial incident focused heavily on his views of Black Americans, and had little to do with accountability or acknowledgment of the known health risks of his defiance of the masking order.

    Per Democratic Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s Executive Order 2020-147, an extension was placed on a previous order mandating state residents wear a face mask or similar face covering when entering a public building.

    Though “limited exceptions” were made for those who have a legitimate medical excuse preventing them from adhering to the order, it’s unlikely that Whitmer and other officials will consider Eckerle’s rant sufficient for such an allowance.

    “I can say anything I want,” Eckerle replied after his comments were vocally condemned by a superior. “Black Lives Matter has everything to do with taking the country away from us.”

    Though there were initial doubts about the county’s ability to rightfully remove Eckerle from his elected office, State Rep. Jack O’Malley expressed in an August 6 news release that he had asked for the elderly man’s resignation “and shall he refuse, the citizens of Leelanau County have every right to recall him from office.” The Leelanau County Road Commission also requested that Eckerle step down.

    At the same time, Eckerle’s apparently forced resignation, effective August 11, was not sufficient for Tom Swift, a part-time resident of California and Michigan. The 58-year-old confessed to vandalizing the “Leelanau County Road Commission” sign to read: “Leelanau County Racism Commission.”

    “Now Leelanau has a stain that is nationwide,” Swift said, as reported by the Michigan paper Traverse City Record-Eagle. “I have a stake in this community and this is not the community that I know.”

    “No, it is not racism,” Eckerle said just days before his resignation.

    Sgt. Chad Walker, a 14-year veteran of South Carolina’s Columbia Police Department, is also now out of a job due to his use of the slur during a heated, five-minute discussion with a local Black resident earlier this month.

    Unlike Eckerle, Walker expressed remorse, but also qualified his behavior with the fact that he was "upset over certain things,” according to NBC News.

    "That's not me," he said during a Friday court meeting in which he presented his formal resignation.

    Though it’s unclear what particularly agitated the law enforcement officer, the reignition of calls for police reform and the politicization of police officers by top federal officials, combined with the disproportionate police violence against people of color in the US - particularly Black Americans - has further divided the nation into a binary “good or bad,” “us or them” mentality.

    While dualism is nothing new to the US, the lack of a substantive federal reform initiative or roadmap to repair the growing divide has been weighing on Americans both inside and outside of law enforcement.

    Related:

    Saudi King Dismisses Commander of Joint Forces Over Suspicion of Corruption - Reports
    US Troops May Play ‘Lead Role’ in Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Efforts
    Peeved Pompeo Calls UN Human Rights Council ‘Haven for Dictators’ Over Report on Systemic Racism
    'Not Going to Stop': US Protests Against Racism to Carry on Despite Police Repression, Activist Says
    Barr’s Denial of Police Violence, ‘Systemic Racism’ Highlights Presence of US Authoritarianism
    Tags:
    racism, the "N-word", Michigan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The winner of the Miss MAXIM-2020 beauty and sexuality contest, Oktyabrina Maksimova (Veliky Novgorod) (C) and the finalists
    Sputnik's Best August Photos
    Trump Denies Mini Strokes
    Mini-Stroke Over Par
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse