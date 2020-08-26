Eric Trump Praises POTUS in RNC Speech, Makes Personal Appeal to Work ‘Alongside’ Father

Eric Trump, US President Donald Trump’s third child and second son, praised and cheered on his father on Tuesday during his speech at the 2020 Republican National Convention and made a personal appeal to POTUS.
During the whole speech, Eric spoke of his father’s achievements such as tax cuts, the killing of high-class terrorists, including Daesh* terrorist group founder and leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, in addition to boosting the US economy prior to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. In addition, he rallied against Democrats and “communist China”.
At the end of the speech, the businessman made a reference to his late uncle Robert Trump, who passed away earlier this month and was honoured at a White House ceremony last week, before he took a chance to directly ask the president to allow him to work “alongside” him at the White House if he wins a second term in order to “make Uncle Robert very proud”.
“In closing, I’d like to speak directly to my father. I miss working alongside you every single day, but I’m damn proud to be on the front lines of this fight. I am proud of what you are doing for this country,” Eric said. “Dad, let’s make Uncle Robert proud this week. Let’s go get another 4 years.”
Eric became the president’s second son to speak at 2020 RNC, following his brother’s Donald Trump, Jr.’s speech at the convention’s first night.
