US NORAD Fighter Jets Reportedly Intercept Plane Violating Airspace Near Trump Golf Club

North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD) jets intercepted a small plane on Saturday in the skies above the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, according to ABC News, citing NORAD.
A single engine RV-7 aircraft reportedly violated the restricted air space near Trump's golf club. The pilot of the small plane failed to respond to communications, but later connection was established.
According to the report, the jets fired flares and escorted the plane to a nearby airport.
"This afternoon, a small aircraft violated the restricted airspace near Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster, NJ", ABC quoted the US Secret Service as saying. "The pilot of the small aircraft did not respond to radio communications and US military aircraft were launched. Communications were subsequently established with the pilot and the aircraft landed as directed."
An investigation was reportedly launched into the airspace violation. The incident posed no threat to the president, who is spending a weekend in a row at his golf club and, according to CBS sports reporter Jay Feely, "still got game".
Had the distinct honor to play golf today with @POTUS and be his partner!— Jay Feely (@jayfeely) August 15, 2020
Truly enjoyed talking about our families, politics and his earnest desires for our great country.
he’s still got game. pic.twitter.com/h25q446Stb
