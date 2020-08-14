Register
14 August 2020
    World's first coronavirus vaccine

    Trump Expresses Hope That Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Will Work

    © Photo : RDIF press service
    Topic:
    Russia Introduces First Coronavirus Vaccine (23)
    Russia’s President Vladimir Putin announced the registration of the world's first vaccine against the coronavirus infection after having successfully undergone trials. The production of the drug has already kicked off, with the country expecting to make around 500 million doses in the first 12 months.

    US President Donald Trump has expressed hope that the vaccine developed by Russia’s Gamaleya Research Institute will be effective, but noted that American vaccines will have to undergo much larger trials in order to receive a green light for mass production.

    "We hope it works. We do. They have cut off certain trials and we just feel it's important to go through the presses. We have numerous different vaccines that we think are going to work, but we want to go through a system of trials", Trump said.

    POTUS also boasted of having several vaccine variants under development domestically and entering the advanced stages of tests, promising to make an announcement on the matter "in a not too distant future". He also hinted at announcing the progress achieved in terms of therapeutics related to treating the coronavirus infection.

    Russian Vaccine

    Russia’s President Vladimir Putin revealed on 11 August that the Gamaleya Research Institute had registered the first vaccine against COVID-19 and that its production will commence in the near future. According to the Health Ministry, at least five countries will be producing the vaccine, named Sputnik V, with a planned output of 500 million doses in the first year.

    Production of Russian vaccine against COVID-19 at the pharmaceutical plant Binnopharm
    © Photo : Press service of AFK "Sistema"
    Russia to Publish Info on Pre-Clinical, Clinical Trials of COVID-19 Vaccine Soon

    Several countries, including Brazil, Serbia, Uzbekistan, the Philippines, and Israel have already expressed varying degrees of interest in the breakthrough drug, despite the massive campaign in Western mainstream media trying to question the safety and efficiency of the vaccine. At the same time, the US announced that due to having stricter rules for releasing drugs, it won't be buying Sputnik V, claiming that it has not undergone enough trials on humans.

    Topic:
    Russia Introduces First Coronavirus Vaccine (23)

    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, Donald Trump, US, Russia, vaccine
    Votre message a été envoyé!
