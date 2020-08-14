Register
09:36 GMT14 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Critical Hour

    US Reports Highest One-Day COVID-19 Death Toll Since May; Vaccine Will Require Public's Trust

    The Critical Hour
    Get short URL
    by ,
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107839/95/1078399535_2:614:1400:1400_1200x675_80_0_0_c30d9c284d20da6f5bb82ada168a46f4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/radio_the_critical_hour/202008141080159877-us-reports-highest-one-day-covid-19-death-toll-since-may-vaccine-will-require-publics-trust/

    On this edition of The Critical Hour, co-hosts Dr. Wilmer Leon and Garland Nixon talk to Dr. Lisa Fitzpatrick, who wrote in an August 1 piece in Forbes that "an effective vaccine response requires cooperation and trust from every corner of the country."

    "On Wednesday, the country reported its highest number of deaths in a single day since mid-May, at nearly 1,500," the Washington Post reported Wednesday about how the US is handling the COVID-19 pandemic. "The country has now seen its seven-day average of newly reported deaths remain above 1,000 for 17 consecutive days." 

    "A new attempt to restart economic relief negotiations between the White House and Democrats ended just minutes after it began on Wednesday, with President Trump appearing to cast doubt on the whole process by announcing a deal is 'not going to happen,'" the Washington Post reported Wednesday. Is this a negotiating tactic, or is it increasing the likelihood that there won't be a deal until September at the earliest?

    A Wednesday headline in Common Dreams read, in part, "Top Democrat Says IG Report on Saudi Arms Deal is 'Deeply Damning' for Pompeo." The article noted, "Rep. Eliot Engel, Democratic chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said Tuesday that an inspector general report revealed the State Department's claim last year of an 'emergency' to sell billions of dollars in arms to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates 'was a sham' and accused the department of deploying 'scare tactics to try to keep a lid on the report.'" Is this really as big of a problem as it is being made out to be?

    "China poses a threat to the West that is in some ways 'worse' than that posed by the Soviet Union during the Cold War, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a speech to the Czech senate Wednesday," Politico reported that same day. Is this hyperbolic rhetoric backed by revisionist history?

    The headline of a Tuesday piece by Raul Diego in MintPress News reads: "US, Israeli Media Scramble to Blame Hezbollah for Deadly Beirut Explosion." He writes, "The narrative that puts Hezbollah in the hot seat for the devastating explosion of ammonium nitrate, allegedly stored by the thousands of tons in one of the busiest ports in the eastern Mediterranean and which killed over 200 people has some holes in it, to say the least." What are we to make of this?

    "Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday pledged the US would deliver freedom to Belarus, which is being roiled by days of unrest following the disputed re-election of its authoritarian president, and other countries like Russia, China and Iran that pose threats to democracy," the New York Post reported Wednesday. How are we to interpret all of this?

    Is US President Donald Trump waging "war on arms control and disarmament," as Melvin Goodman argues in a Wednesday piece in CounterPunch? The article says, "Trump’s hostile and counterproductive acts have undermined the arms control regime that US presidents have developed over the past seven decades."

    There's an interesting article in Consortium News by Marjorie Cohn, originally published in July 2019 and entitled "Kamala Harris’s Distinguished Career of Serving Injustice." The subhead says, "The vice presidential hopeful’s record in California undermines her claim to progressive credentials."  Cohn is our next guest and elaborates further.

    Guests:

    Dr. Lisa Fitzpatrick - US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-trained medical epidemiologist and board-certified infectious diseases physician with both domestic and global experience in public health

    Dr. Linwood Tauheed - Associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City

    Daniel Lazare - Investigative journalist and author of "The Velvet Coup"

    Caleb Maupin - Journalist and political analyst

    James Carey - Editor and co-owner at Geopolitics Alert

    Mark Sleboda - Moscow-based international relations and security analyst

    Scott Ritter - Former UN weapons inspector in Iraq 

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Kamala Harris, Army, Belarus, Israel, China, Saudis, pandemic, SARS coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Russian athlete Yuliya Boyarintseva holds a sup-board yoga session with her student in the Yenisei River.
    Summer in Siberia? Yoga in Bikini on Sup-Boards!
    Going Postal
    Going Postal
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse