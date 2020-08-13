Moscow Mayor Says Certain About Good Quality of Russian Coronavirus Vaccine

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said Thursday he was sure that Russian vaccine against the coronavirus was of good quality.

"I am sure that this is a vaccine of good quality, one can consider it to be among the best in the world. But I am sure that more vaccines will appear in the months to come. People will be able to choose which vaccine to use, which one is safer and so on", Sobyanin said as aired on Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

On Tuesday, Russia registered the world's first coronavirus vaccine, which it named Sputnik V. Russia has become the first country in the world to give federal approval to a COVID-19 vaccine.

While many countries displayed caution about the fact that the vaccine has yet not finished the last of WHO-prescribed three phases of trials, the Russian Ministry of Health claimed that Sputnik V had undergone all necessary checks and proven to be capable of building immunity against the virus.

President Vladimir Putin has endorsed the vaccine, saying it has passed all necessary checks. Meanwhile, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said that mass production of the vaccine was expected to start by September.