Register
18:26 GMT07 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., pose for photographers after speaking on Capitol Hill in response President Donald Trump's address, Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, in Washington

    Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer: Republicans Treating Coronavirus 'Flood' like 'Leaky Faucet'

    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    US
    Get short URL
    0 13
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107133/33/1071333312_0:285:5472:3363_1200x675_80_0_0_2173f9dffca292fd54289729f4408e35.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202008071080095904-nancy-pelosi-and-chuck-schumer-republicans-treating-coronavirus-flood-like-leaky-faucet/

    Democratic and Republican lawmakers have been stuck at a stalemate over the size of the proposed support package to aid with the recovery of the US economy following the coronavirus pandemic.

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer held a news conference on Friday, as lawmakers are embroiled in discussions over the next coronavirus economic support package.

    ​The Democrats are arguing for a massive investment package to support those unemployed and maintain economic stability as the US reemerges from the coronavirus lockdown.

    Leader Schumer described their proposals as "bold investments to help average folks" but also said "we are willing to make compromises" with Republican lawmakers who wish to see spending introduced at a limited capacity.

    He described the proposed scheme as "necessary but not sufficient" and outlined plans for the new economy to support workers such as sanitisers, bus drivers, and teachers.

    Schumer also warned that if the economy is not revitalised, delayed ballots could threaten the nation's ability to hold a "fair election" in November 2020.

    The senate leader described the economic fallout of the coronavirus as a "flood" while Republicans are treating the crisis as fixing a "leaky faucet".

    "Executive orders won't come close to doing the job that is needed", he said.

    Speaker Pelosi highlighted how Republicans were willing to give public spending to support the stock market but refuse to "shore up American's working families".

    Describing the situation as "pay now or pay later, she argued that the money spent would generate investment, consumer confidence, spend in the economy in order to create jobs.

    "We have a moral responsibility to find common ground - we will go down a trillion, you go up a trillion", she proposed.

    In response to a question about whether their Republican counterparts are negotiating in "good faith" Schumer described former-Tea Party member and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows as "hardened and non-compromising".

    In response to a question asking if they would support a stimulus bill that promised less than $2 trillion, Schumer rejected the possibility of such a scheme due to political arithmetic. 

    "The House doesn't have the votes to go south of 2 trillion, the senate Democrats can't go south of 2 trillion, that's what compromise is all about", he said.
    "There are 20 Republicans who don't want to vote for anything, that doesn't mean the whole thing should shift in their direction. You have to meet in the middle".

    He said that the coronavirus response is not just a "numerical game" and that the package would mean real-world affects.

    "This is feeding kids, opening schools, employing people, helping people who need help, this is having fair elections, these are very substantive things to us", he added.

    Pelosi said that this virus  reflects the disproportionate development across the country and that the money would go towards supporting "all of America's children.'

    The brief follows a three-hour deadlock on Thursday between politicians which led to no deal between Republicans and Democrats. This was just the latest meeting in rounds of negotiation, which have run for a week and a half so far.

    “We have always said that the Republicans and the president do not understand the gravity of the situation, and every time that we have met, it has been reinforced", Speaker Pelosi told reporters amid the meeting.

    ​Lawmakers have failed to come to an agreement over the proposed bill, with Democrats saying that there should be a $600-a-week jobless support proposal while Republicans want to see it decreased to $200 weekly.

    The White House has offered middle-ground proposals, reportedly supporting a $400 per week extra payments into the end of 2020 and President Trump has threatened to use executive action to end the deadlock.

    While the Democrats accuse their opposition of being driven by an aversion to state spending, the Republicans likewise have made accusations of being ideological and "partisan".

    "If Democrat leaders put partisan demands aside, we would reach an agreement very quickly. It would happen very quickly. In the meantime, my administration is exploring executive actions,’ Trump said on Wednesday during a White House press conference.

    Mark Meadows issued a Friday deadline to the Democrats to agree to a deal before an executive order is made.

    ​Last month, Speaker Pelosi proposed her 'HEROs' bill of $3 trillion in economic support, while the Republican's 'HEALs' bill includes just $1 trillion.

    At the end of July, the United States economy dropped a record 32.9% rate n the second quarter as the coronavirus pandemic saw cost millions of jobs lost.

    Tags:
    Republicans, coronavirus, COVID-19, stalemate, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This combo of handout satellite images courtesy of Cnes 2020 released on 5 August 2020 by Airbus DS shows a view of the port of Beirut on 25 January 2020 (L) and on 5 August 2020, a day after a blast in a warehouse in the port of the Lebanese capital.
    Satellite Images of Beirut Port Before and After Deadly Blast
    Case vs. Casings
    Case vs. Casings
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse