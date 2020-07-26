Pelosi Calls Trump 'Mr Make Matters Worse' for Handling of COVID-19

In response to his critics earlier, the US president said that he has been right "more than anybody else" and that the virus will go away eventually and everything will be right.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has once again criticised President Donald Trump for his handling of the coronavirus outbreak in the US.

"This president, I have a new name for him, Mr Make Matters Worse", Pelosi said on CBS when speaking about COVID-19. "He has made matters worse from the start - delay, denial, it's a hoax, it'll go away magically, it's a miracle, and all the rest - and we're in this situation."

The house speaker apparently referred to Trump's latest comment in which he said that coronavirus is "like a miracle, it will disappear".

In an interview with Fox News last week, Trump fired back at those who have criticised his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, saying: "I guess everybody makes mistakes", but he also added that he takes responsibility for what is happening in the country.

"Look, I take responsibility always for everything because it's ultimately my job, too. I have to get everybody in line", Trump said.

The US president earlier said that the coronavirus death rate in the United States has plunged tenfold since its peak during the pandemic and the country now has the lowest mortality rate in the world. Trump blamed what he called the fake news media for not reporting "the most important facts" - the death rate relative to the number of infections.

As of today, the US has registered at least 146,754 fatalities from coronavirus, according to the Johns Hopkins University count.