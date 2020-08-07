Register
13:08 GMT07 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Democratic US presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden

    Biden Fends off Backlash for Saying Latino Community is Diverse, ‘Unlike the African American' One

    © REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/15/1079947772_0:0:2969:1670_1200x675_80_0_0_12fd3345194c571a017d55be72d06563.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202008071080093951-biden-fends-off-backlash-for-saying-latino-community-is-diverse-unlike-the-african-american-one/

    Earlier, presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden remarked that the Latino community was "incredibly diverse," "unlike" the Black community, as he addressed a panel of journalists at the National Association of Black Journalists-National Association of Hispanic Journalists 2020 virtual convention.

    Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden has been forced to respond to a wave of backlash over comments he made comparing diversity in African American and Latino communities.

    During the interview, hosted by the National Association of Hispanic Journalists and the National Association of Black Journalists, which was released in full on Thursday, the former Vice President was asked a question about whether he would seek to normalize relations with Cuba and on the differing immigration concerns between Cuban and Venezuelan Americans.

    In response, Biden offered up his view of the differences of opinion between the two communities.

    "And by the way, what you all know but most people don't know, unlike the African American community with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly different attitudes about different things. You go to Florida you find a very different attitude about immigration in certain places than you do when you're in Arizona. So it's a very different, a very diverse community," Biden told the panel’s virtual convention.

    ​The Donald Trump campaign was quick to seize on the remarks, tweeting its incredulity.

    ​The current White House incumbent branded Biden’s words as "incredible."

    "I just watched a clip and Joe Biden this morning totally disparaged and insulted the Black community… I don't know what's going on with him, but it was a very insulting statement he made," said Trump, according to ABC News.

    The Biden campaign waded in to stress that the White House hopeful had been referring to a “diversity of attitudes among Latinos from different Latin American countries”.

    "The video that is circulating is conveniently cut to make this about racial diversity but that's not the case," Symone Sanders, a senior adviser to Biden was cited as saying by ABC News.

    Nevertheless, later Biden again compared the diversity of Latino and African American communities, this time during the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials conference.

    "We can build a new administration that reflects the full diversity of our nation. The full diversity of Latino communities. And when I mean full diversity, unlike the African American community and many other communities, you're from everywhere. From Europe, from the tip of South America, all the way to our border and Mexico and in the Caribbean. And different backgrounds, different ethnicities, but all Latinos, we're gonna get a chance to do that if we win in November," Biden said on Thursday afternoon.

    ​On Thursday night Biden went on Twitter with a thread of clarification tweets, underscoring he would “always listen” and never “stop fighting for the African American community”.

    ​However, netizens were split in their reaction, with some applauding Biden’s ability to “admit mistakes”.

    ​Others were unimpressed.

    Related:

    Kanye West Won't Deny He Is Running to Draw Votes Away From Biden
    Joe Biden Will 'Hurt the Bible & God' if Elected, Trump Says - Video
    Trump Claims Kanye West Will Easily Steal Black Votes From 'Corrupt' Biden, Rattles Netizens
    Trump Says Biden 'Totally Disparaged and Insulted Black Community'
    Tags:
    African American, latino, Donald Trump, Joe Biden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    ‘National Disaster Akin to Hiroshima Bombing': Apocalyptic Aftermath of Explosion in Beirut
    ‘National Disaster Akin to Hiroshima Bombing': Apocalyptic Aftermath of Explosion in Beirut
    Case vs. Casings
    Case vs. Casings
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse