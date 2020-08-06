Trump Says Biden 'Totally Disparaged and Insulted Black Community'

President Donald Trump has criticised Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden for a recent statement he made concerning black Americans.
"I just watched a clip. And Joe Biden, this morning, totally disparaged and insulted the black community", Trump told reporters at the White House on Thursday. "What he said is incredible. And I don't know what's going on with him, but it was a very insulting statement he made."
On Wednesday, Biden snapped at CBS correspondent Errol Barnett, who asked if the former vice president had taken a cognitive assessment test. Biden replied, "Why the hell would I take the test", and then made jokes at the reporter.
"Come on, man. That's like saying to you, before you got on this programme, if you had to take a test where you're taking cocaine or not. What do you think, huh? Are you a junkie?", Biden replied, chuckling.
When asked about his policies towards Cuba, Biden also replied that "unlike the African-American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community".
