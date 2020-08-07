Joe Biden Will 'Hurt the Bible & God' if Elected, Trump Says - Video

According to Donald Trump, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden would not only significantly hurt the American economy if elected to the White House in November, he'd also “hurt the Bible, hurt God”, the president said during his speech in Ohio.
“Because he is following the radical left agenda. Take away your guns, destroy your Second Amendment,” the president told the crowd in Cleveland’s Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland, noting that there is “no religion” in Biden’s presidential bid.
"He's against God. He's against guns. He's against energy, our kind of energy," Trump added.
Trump’s address went viral on social media, with many noting that Biden has actually been quite active in the Catholic church, whereas Donald Trump’s public stunts with the Bible had raised some questions in the past.
Biden is a practicing Catholic. When was the last time Trump even went to Church?— Chris Peters (@SuperResister) August 6, 2020
Point to the Bible and show us where Biden hurt it, Dear Leader.— Groucho's Ghost (@GrouchoG) August 6, 2020
This is what God wants: pic.twitter.com/gCuhI2kHfT— JRehling (@JRehling) August 6, 2020
The one thing our GREATEST PRESIDENT knows how to do best is NOT HURT THE BIBLE! pic.twitter.com/DbtKux0XvH— Rich S. (@stubits) August 6, 2020
