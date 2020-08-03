Video: New York Police Department Releases Video of Independence Day Shooting in Brooklyn

In the video, the victim, a 21-year-old man, appears to be chatting with another person on Sheffield Avenue, near Hegeman Avenue on the morning after 4 July, the US Independence Day, at around 2:55 a.m. The suspect approached the victim from behind.
Using a handgun, the attacker shoots the victim twice, once in the back and once in the left shoulder. The victim reportedly survived.
The suspect, described as a 22-year-old, light-skinned male wearing a light-colored long sleeve shirt, light colored pants and a fishing hat, is now wanted by the NYPD for the shooting and for assault.
🚨WANTED🚨for a SHOOTING/ASSAULT in front of 681 Sheffield ave #EastNewYork #Brooklyn @NYPD75Pct on 7/4/20 @ 2:55AM 💰Reward up to $2500👓Seen him? Know who he is?☎️Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us!📞Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #YourCityYourCall @NYPDShea @NYPDDetectives @NYPDCommAffairs pic.twitter.com/l5JtFmNLBF— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) August 2, 2020
Brooklyn recorded 49 shootings on 4 July Independence Day, according to The New York Post.
As of 1 August, the city has seen 777 shooting incidents, surpassing the number of shootings recorded during 2019.
