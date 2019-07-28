One Killed, 11 Injured in NYC Brooklyn Shooting - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Shooting at the residential Brownsville district of Brooklyn, NYC, left a 38-year-old man killed and 11 others injured, the New York Post newspaper reported on Sunday.

The shooter opened gunfire in the residential Brownsville district of Brooklyn, NYC, during an annual block party around 11 p.m. local time (3 a.m. GMT), the New York Post newspaper said.

The perpetrator fled the scene, the newspaper added, citing law enforcement sources.

7 people injured during Brooklyn playground shooting, police say https://t.co/6ziRTncz0K pic.twitter.com/OOwpEkKzls — Eze Paul Chidiebere (@Kingpaullo) July 28, 2019

​By midnight, detectives found one abandoned firearm and were combing the ground for more evidence, the report added.