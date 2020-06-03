Video Allegedly Depicting Tuesday Shooting Involving 'Ten Officers' in Brooklyn Emerges Online

At least three civilians and two New York Police Department (NYPD) officers have been injured in a police-involved shooting in the Crown Heights neighbourhood of Brooklyn, according to local media.
An armed suspect died in the shooting, which was said to have taken place Tuesday night after 9 p.m. EDT at the Kingsborough Houses housing project on Rochester Avenue and Dean Street.
"Officers responded to a 9-1-1 call for a shot spotter activation in Brooklyn they encountered an armed suspect who had reportedly just shot another male", the NYPD said in a press release less than two hours after the incident.
Watch as @nypdchiefofdept provides details of tonight’s police involved shooting. After officers responded to a 9-1-1 call for a shot spotter activation in Brooklyn they encountered an armed suspect who had reportedly just shot another male. pic.twitter.com/kFfMCe4cNy— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 3, 2020
The NYPD said that the suspect, who has not been identified yet, refused police orders to put his gun down, prompting "approximately ten [police] officers" to shoot him.
Footage and images allegedly depicting the scene of the deadly shooting have since emerged on social media.
Police just killed a kid in Brooklyn Crown Heights 🙏🏾🥺 #BlackLivesMattter #BlackOutTuesday pic.twitter.com/Z7MBZBZtGa— Flo Money (@Humble_Chase) June 3, 2020
A large police presence across the street from the Kingsborough Houses. Neighbors say they heard more between 10-20 shots fired @News12BK pic.twitter.com/NmuhaRREdm— Mary-Lyn Buckley (@ml_buckley) June 3, 2020
The police highlighted that the reported incident was "not related to the ongoing protests" across the United States over the death of an African American resident of Minneapolis named George Floyd by a white police officer on 25 May.
All comments
Show new comments (0)