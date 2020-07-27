Joker on Vacay! People Spot Batman's Arch-Rival Jet-Skiing on East River

It was a treat for the eyes when people spotted the "Joker" jet-skiing in the East River with his signature make up on and unsettling smile. It would appear that the epitome of terror is on a break from his ultimate goal of corrupting Batman’s morality.
The man dressed as Joker, a legendary role played by late Australian actor Heath Ledger, was in the villain's complete attire when he was spotted riding a red jet ski under the Brooklyn Bridge in Dumbo.
The video shows him donning a purple coat and gloves with a Batman symbol on them.
New York is a strange place man. I think I saw The Joker on water today🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/O9Ry6ANXKh— Krissy 🇬🇩 (@KrissyLionz) July 25, 2020
A man dressed as the Joker jet skied around in the East River under the Brooklyn Bridge in Dumbo.— Rus Khomutoff (@rusdaboss) July 27, 2020
Jose Perez/INSTARimages.com pic.twitter.com/r28ZVf4TKz
All comments
Show new comments (0)