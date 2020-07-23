The Night King or Joker: Comic-Con's Best Cosplays in Recent Years

The main geek festival on the planet - Comic-Con International 2020 - will not take place in its traditional form due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, the organizers will host the event online.
The festival is now called Comic-Con@Home and takes place online from 22-26 July.
The good news is that it will be completely free: that is, everyone can now visit the virtual exhibition hall.
Comic-Con was originally conceived as an exhibition of comics and related popular art. It is the largest festival of its kind in the United States, and the third in the world after Comiket in Japan and the Angoulême International Comics Festival in France.
