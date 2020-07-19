At Least 1 Dead, 8 Injured After Shooting in Washington DC, Reports Say

At least 9 people were injured and hospitalized in the Sunday's shooting incident in Northwest, Washington, DC, according to Fox 5 DC. Three of them are reportedly in critical condition.
Local reporters say one male adult victim died after the incident, citing police spokesman.
Just confirmed one male adult victim died, per police spokesman.— Evan Lambert (@EvanLambertTV) July 19, 2020
Police responded to shots fired at the intersection of 14th Street NW and Spring Road Northwest, urging people in the area to be on the lookout for two men wearing all black hoodies and one wearing a grey hoodie.
According to the police, they were last seen in a dark blue or black vehicle with tinted windows.
Shooting Investigation at the intersection of 14th Street NW and Spring Road NW.— DC Police Department #StayHomeDC (@DCPoliceDept) July 19, 2020
L/O for 3 B/Ms, 2 wearing all black with black hoodies and 1 wearing a grey hoodie. Last seen in a dark blue or black vehicle with tinted windows going N/B 14th St NW.
DO NOT TAKE ACTION CALL 911
Photos made on scene by local reporters show heavy police presence in the area, where the shooting "appears to have happened in front of a row of businesses".
BREAKING: 9 people shot near 14th & Spring NW near Columbia Heights. @DCPoliceDept say 3 are in critical condition. Appears to have happened in front of a row of businesses. @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/GLoiKAYVmh— Evan Lambert (@EvanLambertTV) July 19, 2020
