At Least 2 People Injured in Church Stabbing Attack in Virginia

Fairfax County Police responded for reports of stabbing at Grove Covenant Church in Chantilly, Virginia, on Saturday around 3 p.m. local time, confirming that two people were injured and one suspect taken into custody. Both injuries, however, were said to be non-life-threatening.
"Both men were taken to a hospital. One of the men sustained injuries that were initially considered life-threatening; his condition was later upgraded. The second man’s injuries were not life threatening", police said.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and, according to the statement made by the police, detectives are asking public for help. The police have also released pictures that "depict persons of interest", urging to share information with the Major Crimes Bureau.
Social media users reported that at least four people were injured. Local media also said that Fairfax Police Chief Edwin Roessler was injured during the attack, however, police only confirmed that he was present on the scene and helped arrest the suspect.
"We are in prayer for all the injured. We are grateful for the courage exhibited that prevented worse from happening. Lastly, we want to thank the broader community for their outpouring of concern and support in this time," said Brett Fuller of Grace Covenant Church, cited by MSN.
Reports suggest that one of the people from the group event at the church went after the pastor in charge of the session. Photos allegedly made on the scene show police presence in the area.
