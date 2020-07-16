NAPO Endorses Trump for 'Steadfast, Very Public Support' for Law Enforcement

In 2016, the US-based National Association of Police Organizations (NAPO) did not support a candidate, and stood with then-President Barack Obama and his ex-VP Joe Biden in the 2008 and 2012 elections.

The National Association of Police Organizations (NAPO) announced their endorsement for incumbent President Donald Trump's campaign in the upcoming presidential elections, outlining in a letter his "steadfast and very public support for our men and women on the frontlines".

The organization's president, Michael McHale, stressed in the letter that Trump's support mattered "especially during this time of unfair and inaccurate opprobrium being directed at our members by so many".

"We particularly value your directing the Attorney General to aggressively prosecute those who attack our officers, ...[] and your unflagging recognition that America's law enforcement officers, just like any other citizens, have Constitutional rights, too", the letter read.

NAPO has endorsed President Trump in his reelection campaign. Here is our endorsement letter which was issued following today's meeting. pic.twitter.com/mf6ZUTf10l — NAPO (@NAPOpolice) July 15, 2020

Trump, famous for promoting a "law and order" agenda, thanked NAPO for their endorsement, vowing to "always back the men and women in blue". Earlier, in a meeting with the organization on Monday, he said that his administration is "pro-safety, pro-police and anti-crime".

THANK YOU @NAPOpolice and their 241,000 brave law enforcement members for a FULL & COMPLETE ENDORSEMENT! I will ALWAYS back the men and women in blue, and never let you down. LAW AND ORDER will prevail! #LESM https://t.co/tJnA0EpuTR — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2020

​Police officers have seen a wave of nationwide anti-racism and anti-police brutality protests that have sometimes turned violent, as protesters demand to "defund the police" or even disband police departments altogether in favour of a "community-based" implementation of public safety.

Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee and Trump's potential rival, rejected the idea of dismantling police departments, but stood with the idea of redirecting some aspects of police funding.

According to Biden's rapid response director, Andrew Bates, the Democratic nominee supports “funding for public schools, summer programs, and mental health and substance abuse treatment separate from funding for policing -- so that officers can focus on the job of policing", implying an "urgent need for reform".

NAPO switched its presidential endorsement from 2008 and 2012, when the organization supported the campaign of former US President Barack Obama and Joe Biden. In 2016 election, NAPO did not endorse a candidate.