Pompeo Says US Considering Ban of Chinese Social Media Apps, Including TikTok

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on late Monday that the United States is "certainly looking" at banning China's social media apps, including TikTok.
"I don't want to get out in front of the President, but it's something we're looking at", Pompeo said in an interview with Fox News.
Last week, Pompeo said the US welcomes India's ban on 59 Chinese mobile apps", adding that it would "boost India's integrity and national security".
The relationship between Washington and Beijing deteriorated further following the enactment of the Chinese law on national security in the special administrative region of Hong Kong. Under the 1984 Joint Declaration of the United Kingdom and China, Hong Kong went under Chinese rule in 1997 as a special administrative unit whose citizens would enjoy exclusive political, economic and personal freedoms until 2047 under the "one country, two systems" concept.
