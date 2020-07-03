Taliban Ready For Compromise With Kabul to Reach Peace, US Rep for Afghanistan Says

In a statement following a meeting with the Taliban, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad said that the group "recognizes all Afghans will have to make compromises in order to draw in the required investment in Afghanistan's future".
