Register
20:28 GMT26 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Fired cop Jordy Martel and other officers with Florida's Miami Garden Police Department seen tasing Safiya Satchell, a 33-year-old pregnant Black woman.

    Graphic Video: Ex-Cop Charged After Deploying Taser, Kneeling on Pregnant Black Woman's Neck

    Facebook/Black Media Web
    US
    Get short URL
    103
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107973/14/1079731486_80:0:1364:722_1200x675_80_0_0_d7f7fee3a89790257b2104530eaa8aef.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202006261079731535-graphic-video-ex-cop-charged-after-deploying-taser-kneeling-on-pregnant-black-womans-neck/

    A recently-fired Miami Gardens, Florida, police officer has been booked and charged with battery and misconduct, following the emergence of disturbing video footage that both depicted the cop using “excessive force” on a Black woman and contradicted his subsequent reports.

    Jordy Yanes Martel, a 30-year-old ex-cop with the Miami Gardens Police Department (MGPD), turned himself in to the Miami-based office of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) on Thursday.

    Martel was fired from the MGPD on June 18, in connection with a complaint that referenced a video recorded in March which showed Martel and then-Officer Javier Castano abusing Miguel McKay, a Black man, over the suspicion that he may have been “doing doughnuts” with his car in the parking lot of a local gas station. Castano was also fired.

    However, Martel was charged on Thursday with two counts of official misconduct and four counts of battery over an even earlier altercation that was caught on camera and showed the officer abusing another Black person, identified as Safiya Satchell, during an early morning arrest near Tootsie's Cabaret on January 14.

    The manager of the club reportedly asked officers to issue a trespass warning to Satchell, after she allegedly threw a tip at a Tootsie’s waitress. The following scene ensued:

    Be advised, the following footage contains content that some parties may find disturbing.

    Many outlets have identified that Satchell was in the early stages of her pregnancy; however, she did not carry the child to full term. Neither Martel nor the other responding officers have been linked to that matter, reported Forbes.

    Katherine Fernandez Rundle, the state attorney for Miami-Dade County, detailed Martel’s alleged actions during a Thursday news conference alongside FDLE Special Agent in Charge Troy Walker and Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert.

    “Once forcibly removed from the car, Martel took Ms. Satchell to the ground. And once on the ground, Martel allegedly used excessive force by putting his knee on Ms. Satchell’s neck and dry tasing her twice,” she said on June 25.

    Satchell “suffered abrasions to her stomach from the Tasers, bruises and abrasions on her arms and bruises on her legs,” according to the state attorney.

    While Satchell was arrested on allegations of battery on an officer and resisting arrest with violence, those charges have since been dismissed, and the now-viral video appears to refute Martel’s reports on the matter.

    Furthermore, the FDLE investigation concluded Martel “had no legal authority to detain the victim” when he first removed her from the vehicle, reported NBC Miami. Authorities noted that Martel chose to deploy his department-issued stun gun twice, despite other officers having “control over both the victims’ arms.”

    "Martel said the defendant became aggressive, but the video refutes this,” Rundle argued Thursday. “Martel was the aggressor when he went into the woman's car without any evidence that she had committed a crime.”

    The state attorney asserted that her office treats accused law enforcement officers “no differently than anyone else.” However, the Miami Herald reported in February that at least three officers of the Miami-Dade Police Department have been acquitted of charges that stemmed from several officers’ kicking and slapping of handcuffed suspects.

    Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt asserted that the termination of Martel and Castano was necessary “because the behavior was egregious and will not be tolerated at the department,” as reported by Local 10 TV. The resisting arrest charge leveled against McKay was dropped by the state during a June 18 court hearing.

    Citing personnel files, the outlet reported that Martel was also the subject of an internal affairs investigation tied to a February charge of improper procedure investigation, along with the March charge of excessive force.

    Martel, hired by the department back in October 2018, was seen leaving a local jail on the same day that he turned himself in. CBS Miami noted that he was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $6,000 bond.

    The outing of Martel’s misconduct comes amid ongoing anti-police brutality protests and demonstrations in the US, which particularly focus on the too-frequent deaths of Black Americans during police interactions. Many have called for the defunding of police forces nationwide and a reappropriation of funds toward local, unarmed social services.

    “If you’re an officer that has broken policy or acted under color of law with a belief that Black lives don’t matter, you ought to be looking over your shoulder, because the chickens have finally come home to roost,” Satchell’s attorney Jonathan Jordan said in a statement provided to the Miami Herald.

    “My client deserves to witness justice be served in this prosecution against this former officer where so many others in her position have not been as fortunate.”

    Related:

    Dow Slides 730 Points as US COVID-19 Cases Skyrocket, States Roll Back Reopening
    'Call Me a Snitch': New Audio Reveals 911 Dispatcher Reported US Cops Involved in Fatal Floyd Arrest
    Black Americans Disproportionately Die From US Cops’ Tasers - Report
    Video: Netizens Stunned by US Cop’s Emotional PSA Over McDonald’s Order, Call for Mental Evaluation
    ‘Wipe ‘Em Off the F**king Map’: US Cops Fired After Threatening to ‘Slaughter’ Black Residents
    Tags:
    misconduct, abuse, pregnancy, racial bias, bias, racism, George Floyd killing, George Floyd, police brutality
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 20 - 26 June
    This Week in Pictures: 20 - 26 June
    Statues Trump COVID-19
    Statues Trump COVID-19
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse