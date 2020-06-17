Register
16:31 GMT17 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    US Senate

    Republicans Unveil Police Reform Bill in US Senate

    © AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
    US
    Get short URL
    102
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107964/26/1079642691_0:293:5616:3452_1200x675_80_0_0_62c9ce9549ad520d1cfc278418da6714.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202006171079642886-republicans-unveil-police-reform-bill-in-us-senate/

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Republican majority in the US Senate unveiled on Wednesday a police reform bill to address concerns of African American and other communities who have been protesting for weeks against police brutality and racism.

    "We believe that our policy positions are ones that bring communities of colour into a position of stronger understanding and confidence in the institutions of authority", Senator Tim Scott, an African American who authored the Justice Act, told reporters.

    "We believe it brings our law-enforcement community to a place where they have the resources necessary to deescalate some of these situations and... to hire more officers, and have more training, and have a better perspective on history", he added.

    The Justice Act will strengthen police training methods and tactics particularly concerning the issues of de-escalation of force and the duty to intervene as well as take concrete steps to end the practice of chokeholds.

    The bill seeks to provide police with more body cameras and ensure police departments use them and store the resulting data properly.

    The measure will also require full reporting after each incident where officers discharge their weapons, use force or enforce no-knock warrants.

    The Justice Act will make lynching - an extrajudicial, vigilante-style execution - a federal crime.

    "We hear you, we are listening to your concerns. …. I think this package speaks very clearly to the young person who is concerned when he is stopped by a law-enforcement officer", Scott said.

    The senator also said the dilemma as whether to support the police or the African American communities is "a false binary choice".

    The Republicans said they seek to bring the bill to the Senate floor as early as next week and called on the Democrats to cooperate.

    The Senate majority claims they already have "a 70 percent alignment" with the minority’s "shopping list" and also count on the support of President Donald Trump who signed a police reform executive order earlier this week.

    U.S. President Donald Trump displays an executive order on police reform during a signing ceremony in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 16, 2020.
    © REUTERS / Leah Millis
    Trump Announces US Police Reform That Would Ban Chokeholds Unless Officer's Life in Danger
    The bill comes amid nationwide protests over two police-related killings of black men. On 25 May, George Floyd died after a Minneapolis officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes, and on Saturday, a black man in Atlanta was shot after scuffling with two police officers near Wendy’s fast-food restaurant.

    Protests have pushed several cities and states to ban the use of chokeholds and implement other police reforms. Many of the protests have also turned into riots complete with violence against police and civilians as well as acts of vandalism, arson and looting.

    Tags:
    Republicans, bill, police reforms, US Senate, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Yo-jong: North Korea's Most Powerful Woman
    Kim Yo-jong: North Korea's Most Powerful Woman
    The Most-Invisible Enemy
    The Most-Invisible Enemy
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse