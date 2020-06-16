Register
20:34 GMT16 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for a roundtable discussion with members of the faith community, law enforcement and small business at Gateway Church Dallas Campus in Dallas, Texas, U.S., June 11, 2020.

    Trump Mulls Spending $1 Trillion on Infrastructure to Kick-Start US Economy

    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    Nations Restart Economies as Search for COVID-19 Vaccine Continues (75)
    224
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107960/21/1079602177_0:10:2691:1523_1200x675_80_0_0_4265be9448763213d7f194fcb2b38ec0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202006161079633831-trump-mulls-spending-1-trillion-on-infrastructure-to-kick-start-us-economy/

    The American economy is, according to some, facing the prospect of the largest recession in its history, after preliminary fiduciary estimates follow a months-long lockdown that has left many businesses either closed, failed or bankrupt.

    The administration of US President Donald Trump is considering a plan designed to give a major boost to the American economy in the form of $1 trillion in investments into infrastructure, Bloomberg reported, citing anonymous sources.

    Under this rumoured plan, the whooping sum would reportedly largely be spent on repairing roads, bridges, tunnels. A part would be used on expanding rural broadband networks and on the deployment of the 5G networks across the country, according to Bloomberg.

    The White House has refused to comment on the rumour of the report. It's unclear for how long the purported funding programme would run and where and how the Trump administration would take the money.

    The suggested infrastructure renovations and economic revival plan would be in parallel with a House Democratic project already featuring $500 billion in investments in the US infrastructure over the course of five years.

    These plans are supposedly intended to help the American economy to recover as the nation faces the prospect of the largest recession in its history at the end of 2020, according to numerous estimates. The coronavirus pandemic-induced lockdowns have left many businesses bankrupt or struggling to survive after halting operations.

    Workers celebrate the during closing bell, as they prepare for the return to trading, on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 22, 2020
    © REUTERS / Brendan McDermid
    US Stock Indices Plunge by 4 to 5 Percent Amid Fed Predictions of Bleak Future for American Economy

    US stock markets have shown a sharp decline between 9 and 11 June after a prolonged period of optimism, despite the pandemic. The growth restarted on 15 June with the major indices - Dow Jones, S&P 500 and NASDAQ composite - gaining between 5.3 percent and 7 percent since that time.

    Topic:
    Nations Restart Economies as Search for COVID-19 Vaccine Continues (75)

    Related:

    US Stock Indices Plunge by 4 to 5 Percent Amid Fed Predictions of Bleak Future for American Economy
    Dow Jumps 529 Points Amid Optimism Over COVID-19 Vaccine, Reopening US Economies
    Why CBO Forecast of US Economy’s Multi-Trillion Losses Due to COVID-19 May be Irrelevant
    US Faces Crises: Alongside COVID-19, Economy, Biggest May Be Decades of Racial, Civil Unrest
    Tags:
    5G network, IT-infrastructure, infrastructure, Donald Trump, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Yo-jong: North Korea's Most Powerful Woman
    Kim Yo-jong: North Korea's Most Powerful Woman
    Inspector Deflector
    Inspector Deflector
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse