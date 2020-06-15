'Call Me a Snitch': New Audio Reveals 911 Dispatcher Reported US Cops Involved in Fatal Floyd Arrest

Register
15 June 2020
    Minnesota’s Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) has come under additional scrutiny for its handling of George Floyd’s in-custody death, following the Monday release of a recording between a Minneapolis police dispatcher and a sergeant.

    The audio in question, made public via the city government’s website on June 15, was the May 25 phone conversation between an unnamed police dispatcher and a supervisor of the MPD. 

    The Memorial Day killing of Floyd began with Minneapolis cops responding to a $20 “forgery in progress” call near grocery store Cup Foods. Footage taken from the scene shows several MPD officers applying pressure to Floyd’s body, and they have been charged in connection with the 46-year-old’s death - which was declared a homicide

    The audio below begins after the 911 dispatcher had viewed live footage of Floyd being killed by police. 

    “You can call me a snitch if you want to, but we have the cameras up,” the unnamed dispatcher says to the police supervisor. 

    “They got something out of the back of the squad, and all of them sat on this man, so I don't know if they needed you or not, but they haven't said anything to me yet,” she notes to the sergeant, explaining that it was unclear if the force used was warranted. 

    The Star Tribune reported that despite the supervisor being alerted to the scene, dispatch data on the incident noted that the first supervisor - Sgt. David Pleoger - did not arrive at the scene until 37 minutes after Floyd was engaged by officers. It’s not clear whether Pleoger is the supervisor whom the dispatcher is speaking to in the recording.

    MPD policy requires a supervisor to be alerted any time force is used, and that official usually responds to the scene, according to the local outlet. However, no supervisor was present when Floyd’s unresponsive body was placed in an ambulance. 

    It’s apparent that ex-Officer Derek Chauvin “had his knee on Mr. Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds” of that 37 minutes, according to the initial criminal complaint filed against him by the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office. 

    Chauvin, a 19-year veteran of the MPD, is currently behind bars at the maximum-security Oak Park Heights facility in Minnesota and faces up to 25 years in prison if found guilty of his second-degree murder and manslaughter charges. 

    Three additional MPD officers - Tou Thao, J Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane - have also been charged with “aiding and abetting second-degree murder while committing a felony” and “aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter with culpable negligence,” which are both “unintentional felonies,” according to the Star Tribune

