Court Docs: Minneapolis Cop Hit With Second-Degree Murder, 3 Other Officers Charged

Derek Chauvin, the US cop behind George Floyd's death, has been charged with second-degree murder. The three other cops who were present at the scene of the crime have been charged with aiding and abetting.

Court records reveal that Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J Alexander Kueng all face aiding and abetting second-degree unintentional murder and second-degree manslaughter. Chauvin's charge has also been upgraded to two counts of second-degree murder. He will faces the original third-degree murder charge.

According to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday, Thao stood by Floyd as he repeatedly said he could not breathe and appeared more concerned with nearby traffic than with Floyd's wellbeing.

Thao "became concerned about a number of citizens who had gathered and were watching the officers subdue Mr. Floyd, and potential traffic concerns, and so the defendant stood between those citizens and the three officers restraining Mr. Floyd," the complaint, obtained by USA Today, reads.

If convicted, Chauvin could face up to 40 years behind bars. Aiding and abetting sentencing guidelines vary depending on several factors including level of involvement and criminal history.

Minnesota's Attorney General Keith Ellison has issued arrest warrants for the three other officers involved in Floyd's death and has also requested that bail be set at $1 million for all four officers involved.

In a statement Wednesday, the Floyd family lawyer Benjamin Crump called the update a "bittersweet moment" and expressed gratitude - on behalf of the family - that all of the officers involved in Floyd's death now face charges.

A statement released by Crump and Floyd's family also reads: "We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support by Americans in cities across the country, and we urge them to raise their voices for change in peaceful ways. Our message to them is this: Find constructive and positive ways to keep the focus and pressure on. Don't let up on your demand for change."

Crump also told the press that Floyd's family has been told that the investigation is still going and that the charges against the officers are still susceptible to change.

— Ben Crump Law, PLLC (@BenCrumpLaw) June 3, 2020

​However, in a CNN interview Wednesday, Crump also said that Floyd's family believes Chauvin should face a first-degree murder charge.

Floyd was murdered on May 25 after Chauvin refused to remove his knee from Floyd’s neck while holding him down on the ground. Disturbing cellphone footage captured Chauvin openly ignoring Floyd's pleas, even after he repeatedly said that he could not breathe.

A criminal complaint released last Friday showed that Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd's neck for a total of eight minutes and 46 seconds. Floyd was unresponsive for two minutes and 53 seconds while the officer’s knee was still pressed on his neck. The other three officers did not intervene.

Officers came in contact with Floyd after dispatchers received a call about a man trying to use forged money at a grocery store.