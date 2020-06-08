Ex-Trump Adviser Bolton to Publish His Memoir Even Without White House Approval - Reports

The book is scheduled for publication on 23 June and, as of now, the Trump administration has not formally signed off on it, a source told CNN.

Ex-National Security Adviser John Bolton is planning to publish his book "The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir" even if the White House does not give approval for it to be published, CNN reported on Monday, citing a source familiar with the matter.

The broadcaster noted, citing a separate source, that Bolton has already scheduled network interviews to promote the book, for which he received $2 million from Simon and Schuster just weeks after being dismissed. A spokesperson for the former security adviser declined to comment on the matter.

The National Security Council previously said that Bolton's book may contain "significant amounts of classified information", while Trump slammed his ex-adviser as "traitor", adding that if he had listened to Bolton's hawkish foreign policy advice, the US "would be in World War Six by now". According to reports, he also demanded that the book not be allowed to be published.

Previously, leaked excerpts from Bolton's book during the failed impeachment attempt against Trump were widely perceived as a hint that POTUS was trying to pressure Kiev into restarting a corruption investigation into Joe Biden's son Hunter over his business in Ukraine.

Bolton was considered to be one of the most "hawkish" officials in the Trump administration. He called on Washington to deepen its involvement in efforts to overthrow the Venezuelan government, worked to put pressure on Iran, and even called on North Korea to dismantle its nuclear programme. However, he resigned after the collapse of negotiations between the US and the Taliban last year.