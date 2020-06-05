US Carries Out First Airstrikes Against Taliban Since End of Afghan Ceasefire - Official

The US has carried out its first airstrikes against the Taliban since the end of the Afghan ceasefire, a US military official said on Friday.
The airstrikes took place on Thursday and Friday in separate Afghan provinces, according to spokesman Sonny Leggett.
USFOR-A conducted 2 airstrikes on June 4 to disrupt coord. TB attacks on ANDSF checkpoints, IAW the US-TB agrmt. We reiterate: All sides must reduce violence to allow the peace process to take hold. These were the 1st US airstrikes against TB since the start of the Eid ceasefire— USFOR-A Spokesman Col Sonny Leggett (@USFOR_A) June 5, 2020
